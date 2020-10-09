James Island dry cleaning shop closing after 50 years; Refuel gas station coming to corner

A longtime dry cleaning business on James Island will soon be cleaning out the store, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic and new development.

Smith Family Cleaners, a mainstay at 336 Folly Road since 1971, will shut down in the next two or three weeks, owner Jim McInerny said.

With more people working from home and not needing fresh-pressed dress shirts, slacks, suits or dresses, McInerny said he can no longer afford to keep his doors open.

"We are closing because we can't absorb the losses anymore," he said.

The dry cleaners and three adjacent parcels, including the now-closed and fenced-off Claire's Service Station next door, sold recently for $3.2 million. All four parcels will be redeveloped into a Refuel gas station and convenience store at the corner of Folly Road and Tatum Street.

The new gas station is expected to begin construction in about six months, according to Refuel CEO Mark Jordan of Sullivan's Island.

McInerny, who rented the site, said he has to vacate the Folly Road store by Nov. 11, but he plans to be out of the shop before then.

He stopped processing clothing at the store on Sept. 22. A friendly competitor is now handling production for him.

McInerny bought Smith Family Cleaners on New Year's Eve in 2013. It included four locations on Maybank Highway, Harborview Road and Folly Road on James Island and at the Piggly Wiggly-anchored Quadrangle Shopping Center in West Ashley.

He closed the Maybank site not long after acquiring the business and shut down the Harborview location in July, citing the drop-off in business related to the coronavirus.

With the Folly Road site's departure, he will be left with only the West Ashley location. It will remain open for now, he said.

"Folks who traditionally have gone to the office don't have to anymore," he said. "With Zoom meetings, you can wear a shirt and tie with shorts."

He also said the cleaning business was devastated in the spring in what is traditionally its busiest time of year.

"We closed in March and reopened in May," he said. "We missed the usual business from Easter, proms, graduation and the wedding season. We lost 99.9 percent of our business in what is normally a good time of year for us. ... It wasn't a hill that we crested. It was a cliff we drove off."

Business didn't return to pre-pandemic levels, and McInerny said he's been existing on 30 percent of what the cleaner handled at this time last year.

Prior to COVID-19, he employed 15 people at his three stores. Seven of them worked in production.

"We didn't have enough for those guys to do at all," McInerny said.

He is now down to three employees, including himself.

Letting workers go after getting to know them like family has not been easy, he said.

"At the end of the day, you feel responsible for your employees and try to make decisions that are in the best interest of the business and them long-term," he said. "That's been the most difficult part of this."

The Folly Road location will remain open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until it closes in just a few weeks. The West Ashley store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McInerny said he has notified all of his customers to pick up their clothing at the James Island location as soon as possible.