James Island at a glance:
Location: Charleston County
Number of homes: 7,500
Square footage: 691-7,203
Look & feel: James Island was a rural site with a few antebellum plantations, Fort Lamar and the Battle of Secessionville site until the 1940s, when Riverland Terrace opened with small homes in woods along Wappoo Creek. The suburban community south of Charleston holds the main route to Folly Beach, but gained a boost in accessibility and reduced traffic when the James Island Connector to and from downtown Charleston opened in the 1990s. Close-knit neighborhoods off Harbor View, Folly, Camp and Fort Johnson roads, Maybank Highway and Riverland Drive mark the island, which includes the town of James Island and portions of the city of Charleston and unincorporated Charleston County. The Country Club of Charleston was one of the first major neighborhoods on James Island, and the golf course will host the U.S. Women's Open next year. James Island County Park and Charleston Municipal Golf Course also mark the island, which connects by bridge to Charleston, Folly Beach and Johns Island. Kids and adults bike along tree-lined streets, play tennis at local courts and boat or fish from docks and landings. Sunset Park with its own Charleston Harbor beach sits off Fort Johnson Road, which at its terminus has a state Department of Natural Resources center. New apartments and home construction emerges on Maybank to the south around Secessionville Road.
Homes on market: 325
List prices: $110,000-$7.25 million
Schools: Harbor View, James Island, Murray LaSaine, Stile Point elementary; Camp Road Middle. James Island (Charter) High School, Nativity School K-8 (private).
Fun facts: The Civil War began on James Island on the morning of April 12, 1861, when Confederate forces at Fort Johnson fired on Union-occupied Fort Sumter; The Late Show host and entertainer Stephen Colbert lived on the island as a boy.