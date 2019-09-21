In the early 1990s, the Town of James Island was established. After years of legalities, James Island succeeded with its fourth and final incorporation in 2012, according to the Town of James Island’s website.
Five short years later, this area of Charleston has grown so much that, as Will Jenkinson, Broker In Charge of Carolina One New Homes said during a recent Charleston Home Builders Association meeting, it is an area that is beginning to “build its way out.”
The large triangular island comprises a little over 12,000 residents according to the latest Census data. It’s difficult to believe it was once a very rural area and though it’s now both a mix of older established neighborhoods and new construction, residents who have been here or come here typically love it for its island-like feel with a laid-back attitude.
“There is a sense of serenity here,” said Candace A., a resident of James Island who has lived there for several years. Living off of Camp Road in a home built in the mid-80s, she said there’s so much to do. “The James Island County Park is beautiful and the dog park there is great. Plus, there are concerts and events throughout the year.”
Resting between the Charleston Harbor and the Stono and Folly Rivers, it’s close to downtown and to Folly Beach. The Town of James Island is about five square miles.
The older communities
As with any thriving area, buyers are as much of a diverse blend as the homes and neighborhoods.
“Buyers I’ve worked with are attracted to James Island because it has less restrictive neighborhoods and different parts of James Island are close to downtown, Folly Beach and James Island County Park, said David Kent, Charleston’s Buyer’s Agent. “The current month’s supply of single family homes for sale are 3.1 and for townhomes, 2.1. This puts an upward pressure on future home prices.”
That is the case — home demand on James Island is on the upswing. With only so many homes and only so much space on which to build, the new construction happening on James Island is in high demand. What’s more the demand for the older neighborhoods is rising as well as many buyers choose this area because of the established neighborhoods with oak-draped large yards.
Fort Johnson Estates is one of those favorite James Island established neighborhoods with homes built in the 1950s through the 1980s. Most lots are nearly a half-acre and most are ranch-style homes. The neighborhood is tree-lined, feels removed but is minutes from downtown. Homes, when they do come on the market here, sell quickly. This neighborhood was the first James Island community to have a community pool.
Eastwood has older homes from the 50s to the 90s and new homes have been built within this neighborhood to take advantage of harbor views. Lots are large and homes here have a range of architectural styles. Folly Beach is a 10 minute drive.
Lawton Bluff has homes that were predominately built in the 1960s. They are a mixture of ranch-style homes and larger ones that have views of the Charleston Harbor. Prices range from the mid $200,000 to the mid $400,000 with an average price of $342,000.
“In 2009 there were 441 homes sold on James Island,” Jay Costa of Carolina One said. “In 2018, that number was 897. That’s 103 percent in a decade. The average sales price in 2009 was $234,326 and that value has increased to $382,466.”
Costa referred to the downslide of 2009 when real estate took a hit, but said that despite that, the home market on James Island has realized a substantial increase in value over the last decade. Costa grew up on James Island and has seen firsthand just how much it’s grown.
He lists a four-bedroom home in Stiles Point that was built in the early 1990s. Beautifully renovated with marsh views, oak trees and an in-ground pool, it lists for $850,000.
Stiles Point Plantation is a large neighborhood with over 200 homes that are spread over more than 200 acres. Many homes have marsh and harbor views. Minutes away from downtown, it’s popular among downtown commuters and has a private recreation area with plenty of green space for residents. The average price is $675,000. Some larger estate like homes can go up to $1 million plus.
Many buyers prefer to buy in these older, more established communities and renovate them into their forever homes. To answer the calls of those desiring new construction, developers are bringing in homes that are modern and move-in ready.
The new kids in town
Seaside Plantation is a new community that comprises starter homes to $1 million plus estates. There is a private dock, green spaces and walking trails for residents. The newest subsection is Freeman’s Point where the average price is in the mid $500,000. More affordable sections such as Stonebridge have homes beginning in the low $400,000.
New construction in Stiles Point includes The Village at Stiles Point. These luxury homes are in the classic Southern style and range from 2,100 to 4,900 square feet with a price point beginning from the $500,000.
“We built 90 of these homes and have sold all but five in the last two years,” said Jayne Harmon of Carolina One. “The few that are left are priced from the high $500,000 to the low $800,000.”
Bennett’s Bluff is another new construction, Sabal Homes community. The neighborhood features 12 different floor plans and range in size from three to five bedrooms with 2,200 to over 4,000 square feet. Plunked down in the middle of all that is great about James Island – the nature and the waterways – they’re very close to downtown.
“We are seeing more local move around buyers for Bennett’s Bluff compared to our other Charleston area communities,” said Bridge Gill Community Sales Manager. “This is most likely because of James Island’s highly desired location and the lack of new construction options available. Many buyers love to customize brand new homes with all the latest energy efficient features and technology and still live here.”
Bennett’s Bluff prices range from the mid $500,000 to $800,000.
“James Island has been a consistently desirable place to live,” Gill continued. “The great schools, shops, restaurants and parks are part of the culture here and have been for some time.”
The demographic of buyers has changed somewhat throughout the decade with the introduction of new construction and development.
“I see a lot more young professionals in general choosing James Island,” Costa said. “Young doctors or lawyers that work downtown like James Island because the proximity to downtown is very appealing. There are an increasing number of buyers I’ve sold property to here that work from home – they work virtually. They like the idea of being in Charleston not only because it’s such a great place to live, but the outdoor activities here are great.”
Change is good
The influx of new buyers, new construction and the rebuilding of James Island’s schools, such as Stiles Point, Harbor View and combining the two middle schools into the new Camp Road Middle School, are just some of the reasons why buyers are gravitating to this area.
If an HOA neighborhood isn’t a buyer’s style, there are still options to live in homes without those restrictions. When I asked a couple of residents why they decided on the areas their answers were much like the realtors I asked.
Affordability. Proximity to downtown and the beaches. A laid-back and friendly environment.
Add limitless access to water – the public boat landings at Wappoo Bridge and Folly River. James Island Yacht Club, an affordable and nice place to socialize and enjoy the outdoors. The James Island Rec Center with all-age activities and the James Island County Park that encourages residents to get out and play are two major draws for recreation.
The marine lab on James Island is the Hollings Marine Laboratory, a world-class research facility that’s been here for quite some time.
“When I was a kid, we’d ride our bikes to the marine lab at the end of Fort Johnson Road,” Costa recalls. “The scientists would let us in the labs and we learned a lot about what was around us. It was like a playground for us. James Island has grown tremendously. There are always people walking or riding their bikes. You stop in the grocery store and people talk to each other. It had then and it still has this small-town feeling about it.”
James Island Quick Stats, as of August 2019
New Listings, Single Family: 736 year to date, a seven percent increase from August 2018
Median Sales Price, Single-Family: $360,000
Average Sales Price: $444,724
New Listings, Townhomes & Condos: 221 year to date, a 20.1 percent increase from August 2018
Median Sales Price: $205,000
Average Sales Price: $216,527