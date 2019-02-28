Struggling department store chain J.C. Penney is closing 27 more stores, including one in South Carolina, after a disappointing holiday season.
More closings are expected next year.
The big-box retailer will shutter its store in Greenwood Mall in Greenwood on July 5, spokesman Carter English said Thursday.
J.C. Penney has been selling goods to Greenwood shoppers since 1925. It moved to its current location after the mall opened in 1979.
Penney's management team on Thursday said additional closings are a possibility next year and beyond.
"I think it's safe to assume that as you roll into 2020 and future years, it's likely to see some continuation of that effort," finance official Trent Kruse told analysts, according to CNBC.
He termed the store closures "a fair trend" for the Plano, Texas-based company.
The latest cost-cutting measure does not affect the retailer's only Charleston-area store in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston or any of the other 12 J.C. Penney locations across the Palmetto State, the company said.
The closings include 18 full-line department stores and nine home and furniture stores throughout the nation. The company announced the closings after reporting a 4 percent decline in same-store sales during the critical holiday quarter. The company is not making the list of store closures publicly available, English said.
"This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset," English said.
"It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers," he said. "However, we feel this is a necessary business decision."
Affected employees will receive "separation benefits," including help finding another job, such as resume writing, the company said.
J.C. Penney still operates more than 800 locations across the U.S. It closed eight stores last year after shuttering 138 stores in 2017, including its two-level shop at Citadel Mall in West Ashley. That site is being transformed into an outpatient center for the Medical University of South Carolina. It's set to open later this year.
The retailer is not alone in its shrinking footprint as changing consumer trends and increasing online sales continue to bite into bottom lines of traditional brick-and-mortar companies.
One-time retail powerhouse Sears continues to darken stores across the country. Its two department stores left the Charleston area during the past two years. Kmart and Radio Shack have disappeared from the Charleston landscape as well.
Payless ShoeSource is closing all of its stores, including three in the Charleston area, and Toys R Us shuttered its stores last year.