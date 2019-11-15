After 17 years, the burners are cold at a longtime Isle of Palms restaurant, but two new suitors want to step in and rework the waterfront site, including one with deep pockets and high-dollar developments in the works around Charleston.

With a year left on its lease, the operator of Morgan Creek Grill at 80 41st Ave. darkened the restaurant Nov. 5 and has no plans to reopen, according to a statement to The Post and Courier.

The city of Isle of Palms owns the property on which the 8,716-square-foot, two-story restaurant sits beside the Intracoastal Waterway and has been trying to renegotiate leases for rent-only return with little or no financial investment by the city.

The oceanside city prefers a lease the requires the tenant to be responsible for everything on the site, including rent, dock upkeep, building maintenance, taxes and anything else associated withe the property, Mayor Jimmy Carroll said.

"All we want to do is collect the rent," the mayor said.

Earlier this year, the city sent out a request for proposals on the restaurant property and a small section of dock. It received three responses, including one from the current tenant.

None has been acted on because the city wants more information from the three respondents, the mayor said.

The restaurant operator since 2002, James P. Clarke, did not respond to a request for comment about whether he plans to continue to pursue new lease negotiations since he has closed the restaurant.

Last year, Clarke requested an 18-year lease extension with subsequent renewal options up to 15 more years, but the city rejected it.

The second of the three proposals is being offered by island residents Dave and Chrissy Lorenz, who currently own and operate Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on Sullivan's Island, and Jon and Bridget Bushnell, who have worked with family-owned restaurants and businesses. They also live on the island.

Together, they want to build a one-story, 4,500-square-foot restaurant similar to a fish camp and raw bar with a rooftop deck and have asked for a 49-year lease, according to the proposal made to the city.

Probably most intriguing of the proposals is that from a group of three led by Los Angeles-based Lowe, which owns the nearby Wild Dunes Resort on the island and is developing a 153-room hotel at the resort and another 225-key inn on Concord Street on the Charleston peninsula where the State Ports Authority's headquarters once stood.

Joining Lowe in the proposal are Ravenel Commercial Properties, led by attorney Joe Rice, and Marina Joint Ventures, which operates the marina and market next to the restaurant.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The Lowe-led proposal is to upgrade the current restaurant and take over the city's planned improvement project of an estimated $4.3 million to replace the docks, dredge the marina and re-coat the bulkhead.

Full-time Isle of Palms residents would receive 10 percent discount at the restaurant and have a public pier and free boat launching under the proposal by Lowe and partners.

The marina and variety store, operated by Brian Berrigan, were not part of the city's request for proposals because they are under an extended lease through 2045.

Since 2007, the city earned about $103,000 a year from the docks and boat ramp and another $75,000 from the store.

Another business on the property, Tidalwave Watersports, which operates just south of the restaurant, has a lease that expires in September 2020. The city, earning about $15,000 a year in income from Tidalwave, voted earlier this year not to renew the lease. The future use of the dock leased by Tidalwave has not been decided.

The mayor also believes the restaurant site should command a higher rental rate than what has been charged in the past.

Since 2007, the restaurant's legal entity, Clarke-led Barrier Isles LLC, has paid an average annual rent of $120,000. After expenses, the city's income has averaged $106,000 a year.

The city has not decided on a funding source for its projected improvements to the property.

To gauge public interest in the proposals and gather residents' input on the site's future, a public forum will be held in early January, the mayor said.