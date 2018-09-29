The 26th edition of a yearly race on IOP will be Oct. 6, organizers say.
This year's theme of The Isle of Palms Connector Run/Walk for the Child, Charleston’s Most Inspiring, Child-Abuse Prevention 5K and 10K is Oktoberfest. The event "brings together families, friends, and supporters of the cause," backers note.
Hosting the run and walk will be The Isle of Palms Exchange Club, the local affiliate of a national group that performs service projects in their community. MAHLE automotive parts manufacturer will present the walk and run.
The event brings the Southern community together to support the prevention of child abuse, organizers point out. Registration until Oct. 5 has a discounted rate of $35. Race day registration is $40.
Running enthusiasts, families and supporters are invited to participate or attend the event to raise funds and awareness for the fight against child abuse. There will be an option to run or walk the 5 kilometer race, and/or run in the 10K race. The family-friendly event includes a stroller-friendly race for both distances. A post-race party will have kid-friendly activities such as a bounce castle. It will also include live music, a beer garden for those aged 21 or above and fresh food from sponsors.
Supporters and runners don't have to live in the Charleston area to take part. The event also accepts donations for various charities fighting against child abuse.
Visit www.IOPRun.com or contact Elizabeth Grantham at elizabethforexchange@gmail.com or Samantha Dalton at samanthadalton07@hotmail.com.