An ecologically forward-looking Lowcountry resort neighborhood reached the finals of a U.S. Green Building Council regional competition.
Indigo Park, a Kiawah Island enclave, is up for a 2018 Sustainable Business Award in the Community Champion Project class. Winners will be disclosed at the annual Green Gala, a celebration of South Carolina and North Carolina leaders in the green building movement hosted by the council's Carolinas chapter. The event will take place Nov. 28 at the Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte.
According to marketer Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, the community developed due to "the vision of (New York-based) Dyal Compass." Cumulus Architects and Christopher Rose Architects designed the homes and noted Kiawah Island builder Royal Indigo Construction built them.
Dyal Compass describes itself a real estate development group that Kiawah Island property owner and "green building visionary" Candace Dyal heads up. She "set the trend of building environmental LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) of homes on Kiawah Island," the marketing organization says. The company is on the forefront of bringing sustainable and top end green technology building practices to one of the most popular golf and beach communities on the East Coast, says Craig Gentlin, of Royal Indigo Construction.
"As more consumers understand and appreciate the philosophy of environmentally sensitive building, communities will benefit from projects like Indigo Park where patience and commitment to sustainable, high quality design principles are paramount," says Dyal, the group's president. "This is a trend that has spread across America and Europe. We are very excited to be gaining momentum on Kiawah."
The Indigo Park dwellings are crafted to seek LEED certification. In doing so, the developer uses "the highest grade earth-friendly, sustainable materials proven to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lessen lasting effects on the environment and provide durable, low-maintenance homes," promoters point out. Also, the residences sit near a three-acre community park.
Neighborhood homes are 2,200-3,600 square feet. Their NuCedar exterior shingles don't need painting or staining, while the hurricane-resistant windows and doors and power saving Energy Star appliances require less maintenance. The properties also show off quiet and eco-friendly geothermal systems that contribute to the homes' energy efficiency. Garages boast 220-watt outlets to charge electric cars.
According to backers, Indigo Park sits near Rhett's Bluff boat landing, River Course, the Settlement Club House and Sasanqua Spa. Indigo Park home buyers have the option to purchase a Kiawah Island Club membership for golf, sports or social.
Visit www.IndigoParkHomes.com or call 843-508-0303.