Lowcountry tenants want apartment homes with their own washers and dryers but have a difficult time locating them, while they're not typically desiring a place that allows felines even though there's a host of such locales.
The findings stem from a new Apartment List survey. The San Francisco-based company probed how well various cities' rental properties offer extras that match what people want.
"Overall, we find that renters in affordable metros tend to have more demanding preferences for amenities, while renters in the nation’s most expensive metros are more willing to settle for less," says Chris Salviati, housing economist for Apartment List.
Also, only 16 percent of metro areas analyzed have "a well-matched supply of amenities," he says. In those suitable cities, "Renters have a good chance of finding all the amenities they want and are also unlikely to end up with extra amenities that they don’t need," he says.
Apartment List says that amenities are a top factor tenants consider when searching for a rental spot. According to the researcher, Charleston showcases at least one popular amenity that's hard to find and at least one allure to a comparatively few tenants that's easy to ferret out.
The in-unit laundry, or a place to clean clothes within the rental unit rather than in a center on the grounds, stands as the toughest attraction to track down. According to the Apartment List survey, half of renters surveyed are looking for the in-unit laundry but just one-quarter of properties have the perk.
At the same time, "cat-friendliness is the most oversupplied amenity," Apartment List notes. About 55 percent of properties will allow cats, but just 12 percent of renters are interested. Apartment List also pointed out that Charleston area tenants "are more demanding than those in other parts of the country. Renter demand in greater Charleston ranks higher that the national average among six of the 10 amenities analyzed.
