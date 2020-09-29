In Charleston, women without homes have few places to go. Some are trying to change that.

In motels, on the street or in the woods, there are hundreds of men and women in the Charleston area who don't have a place to call their own.

Trapped in a cycle they feel is ignored by local officials, these people often rely upon the help of Charleston's volunteers and service providers.

Women in this cycle can be particularly vulnerable to abusers and predators, but there are fewer resources to help women get back on their feet than there are for men facing homelessness.

The 2019 State of Homelessness Report conducted by the S.C. Interagency Council on Homelessness counted 1,632 people affected by homelessness in the Lowcountry. Around 30 percent, or 483 individuals, were women and 13 percent of homeless said they were taking care of at least one child. Many service providers say these numbers are an undercount.

One group's philosophy is that it takes women to help women. Walking Women Welfare, which was launched in August 2019, wants to open a house where single women could live safely and gain the skills and self-confidence needed to get back on their feet.

The house would be modeled on the Bounce Back program, a North Charleston complex that helps transition homeless men back into the community. It was founded by Pastor Alfrieda Deas-Potts, a leader of Walking Women Welfare.

But despite looking into some 50 potential houses in the past year, the group has struggled to find a landlord willing to rent a property. Formerly homeless tenants are considered undesirable and risky, they've been told.

"It's not some halfway house. This is a home, where people are being restored. And they just need a chance," said Faith Roberts, a volunteer.

They hope to start with 10 women in a four- or five-bedroom home. A house mother would be on site at all times to supervise and ensure everything is running smoothly.

Some members of Walking Women Welfare have experienced homelessness themselves, or had close calls. Roberts came from California, but after a few months of living in North Charleston, her affordable housing was torn down and replaced with condominiums. She had nowhere to go.

Roberts nearly went to live in her car at a rest area on Interstate 26 but was able to move in with a friend. She still didn't have her own place and the waiting list for affordable housing was a year.

"It doesn't take much to be homeless. Just a quick minute and you can be homeless," Roberts said.

It's a dangerous situation for anyone, but women can be especially vulnerable. Physical, emotional or sexual abuse can trap them, particularly if they're also caring for children.

There aren't many shelters, and those that exist fill up quickly. Some are for men only.

Affordable housing can be more difficult to find. Outreach groups, service providers and individuals in the homeless community echoed the same concern — the Charleston area's lack of affordable, decent housing.

For those not living in the streets or in the woods, many are in motels. That's where Walking Women Welfare volunteers go to spread the word about their mission.

Reaching out

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, 10 volunteers filled a van with clothes, food and hygiene products, then drove down Rivers Avenue in search of those who needed their help.

At their first stop, a motel, volunteers were told they'd need the manager's permission to remain. So they packed up and made their way to a Walmart, parking on the edge of a wooded area.

Some volunteers edged their way through the trees, looking for anyone who may have been camping there. "We've got food," they called out.

Their third stop was another motel. There, they had more luck. Men, women and children came down from their rooms and looked through the bags of clothes, grabbing soup, a sack lunch and some juice.

Walking Women Welfare volunteers handed out their cards to the women, encouraging them to call if they ever needed help. Six women filled out applications for the upcoming house.

Cherren Goodwin said she's been homeless for two years. She pays $50 a day for the motel room on Rivers Avenue.

"I'm always interested in better opportunities," she said as she worked through the application.

Goodwin said she often faces the choice of spending her money on food or paying the rent. It's hard to save money, especially after losing her job because of the pandemic.

Another woman at the motel said she's struggled to find something affordable in a decent, clean area, but wants a safe place for her 10-year-old daughter to play.

She misses living in a house. She was evicted from her last home because it was deemed unsafe and the landlord wouldn't fix the issues, she said.

One woman asked the group if they could slip her an application on the sly — her partner was watching her from their room.

As they were handing out food, clothes and other items, volunteer Lynette Woods occasionally looked through her phone at potential houses for the group's program. She'll be the house mother when it opens.

The group's last stop in their day of outreach was at another Rivers Avenue motel.

One of its residents, Tina Johnson, started knocking on her neighbors' doors as soon as she saw the van with its logo roll up.

Johnson pays $250 a week for a motel room for herself and her husband. "It's hard to survive now," she said. "But I'm a survivor."

She said she's lived through two abusive relationships, but things are looking up. In two days, she'd be starting a new job, she said that Saturday.

"It's a blessing," Johnson said of Walking Women Welfare's visits to the motel. She often goes to the food bank to bring back donations for her neighbors.

Pick a mansion or pick a motel, she said, and you never know which resident will be happier. "Money doesn't buy happiness."

A shortage of resources

Despite a growing need for affordable housing and other resources, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, many who help the homeless feel that the problem is being ignored.

Christy Giles, a Walking Women Welfare volunteer, works at a Dollar Store in North Charleston. Some people live in front or behind the store, out in the open. She said they tell her, "We don't feel like anything's going to change."

Finding housing is often the biggest problem. Shelters are often full to capacity, and during COVID-19 some have had to switch to keeping clients elsewhere as they search for a more permanent solution.

My Sister's House, a domestic violence shelter in North Charleston, is empty because of the pandemic. The program is still running remotely, and those who do need shelter are housed in hotels.

The organization launched in 1980 with a 24-hour crisis line. Now, it operates a 36-bed facility. Most women stay an average of 45 days to get back on their feet as they participate in the 60-day program.

Each client has a case manager who assists them in finding a job and housing, along with other needs. The program is built around breaking the cycle of domestic violence so that women don't go back to an abuser or end up with a different one.

"Domestic violence affects all of us. It doesn't stay at home," said Sydney Conrad, director of education and training for My Sister's House.

It's a leading cause of homelessness for women, but South Carolina doesn't have many services to address the problem, she said.

To her knowledge, the state has more animal shelters than domestic violence shelters.

"It's an issue where we don't like to talk about it. It's uncomfortable," Conrad said.

Fear of homelessness can trap a women with an abuser, especially with how expensive it is to live in the Charleston area. While My Sister's House has connections in the community, landlords often don't want to rent to such tenants.

"It can feel impossible sometimes," Conrad said. But she's always impressed by the bravery of the women who seek the organization's assistance. "Asking for help is an incredible sign of strength."

Heather Carver, program director for the Lowcountry Continuum of Care, comprised of several service providers for homeless residents, said it's time to reimagine housing. Shelters aren't always a good option, as they can leave some women vulnerable.

Many service providers are trying to prioritize single women or women with children for hotels and rapid rehousing. The pandemic has raised concerns of increased domestic violence for cooped-up and unemployed families.

It can be difficult for women to find housing for themselves and their children. They have to weigh several concerns — whether a potential living space will have enough room, whether it's close to schools and whether it's a safe area for kids. It's more difficult than for a man with the same income trying to find a one-bedroom apartment, volunteers said.

Many women also have to deal with other people's judgments of them regarding the care of their children and the resulting sense of shame.

The search for a home

For the Walking Women Welfare group, it comes down to faith. Faith that volunteers and organizers can make a home for women left adrift and ignored. Faith that God will connect them to the people who most need their help.

They're praying for a house by Christmas, if a landlord will give them a chance and provide space for rent.

"We need help," said Roberts. "You wonder why these people are in a state of despair, but you show them no sign that you're going to help them."

Homelessness can be a vicious cycle, she said, "and it's not like it can't be helped or prevented or stopped."

Many in the group believe they can be a sign of hope to women who live in the house. Some have struggled themselves with homelessness, addiction and abuse — but they've come out on the other side.

"Even though you may screw this up, we will still be here for you, because somebody did it for us," Roberts said.

The house will have a peer group, and the women will be empowered to return to school and enter the workforce. Finding a job while homeless is challenging, especially for those who don't have a phone, permanent address or even a place to wash.

At a CubeSmart storage locker, Deas-Potts, who built a transitional housing program for men from the ground up, lifted the door of their unit to show a room filled to bursting with furniture. She said her garage is even more packed. It's all waiting for the day the group can open up a house for women.

"We're ready," Deas-Potts said.

The home will be called, "Faith Abides."