I’ve been through over a dozen hurricanes. A few have been scary.
Once you’ve been through a “bad” one, you vow you’ll never stay for another one. For me, it was Hurricane Sandy when I lived in New York. I’ve sheltered in place for my fair share of storms in the Lowcountry and left for others.
I stayed for Hurricane Dorian. We were fortunate Dorian wasn’t a direct hit
We are in the height of hurricane season. According to the South Carolina State Climatology Office, our official season begins June 1 and ends November 30.
Lane Baker, President of the Charleston Home Builders Association (CHBA) and owner of Saltwater Homes gave me a few tips about how to best prepare your home for hurricanes. Baker began selling real estate in 2003 and noticed a demand then for higher-end construction that wasn’t being filled for the average custom home buyer. He started building custom homes in 2007.
“I was blessed during the recession to have the opportunity to finish dozens of homes across the Lowcountry,” he said. “Some of these projects had been sitting for quite a while and I was able to see firsthand what products had held up and which ones had failed.”
After that experience, Baker said he found that building the right way often does not cost more money. It does usually take more time. He used his experience to develop certain specifications that he said he will not change for any reason.
“These specifications may cost a little more up front, but over time will pay for themselves time and time again,” he stressed. “If nothing more, you’ll have peace of mind when these smaller category hurricanes endanger your property.”
Here’s what he had to say about getting ready for future storms.
Q: Since the Charleston area recently dodged Dorian, what should homeowners be doing now to prepare their homes since we are in the height of hurricane season?
Baker: Clean up the mess. Take out the trees that were weakened from Dorian. If you have old windows and doors replace them with impact windows and doors. Make sure your roof is still in good shape for the next one. It really depends on where you are in Charleston as to what extent you should go to secure your house. I would give someone on Isle of Palms a different answer than someone in Summerville.
Q: Many of the homes you build are on the coast or in flood-prone zones. What materials do you use to help ward off damage if and when a hurricane hits?
Baker: Some of our basic specifications that we (Saltwater Homes) will not budge on when building a home are impact are windows and doors, Hardi Plank siding and trim, and ice and water shield on the roof, whether it’s a shingled roof or a metal roof. If you do nothing else this will help you the most.
Q: Do you use FEMA to get technical guidance on a project?
Baker: We keep up with and try to exceed the best practices from a number of different sources and the National Home Builders Association.
Q: What are “hurricane proof” homes made of?
Baker: While there is not a “hurricane proof” home, the codes for Charleston have changed a lot in just the past 10 years. New construction is held to a much higher standard by code than it was a decade ago. I am not saying that a house built today is better than a house built 10 years ago, because there are several builders I know through the CHBA that have been going above and beyond the code way before I came along. Their homes from 10 years ago still exceed the required code to this day. I can tell you that the builders using impact windows and doors, metal roofs, and better building supplies are doing it because we live where hurricanes are a part of life.
Q: Many people board up their windows with plywood before a hurricane. Is this still a good idea if a home doesn’t have hurricane shutters or hurricane-proof windows?
Baker: I think this is ok if you do it very early, which many will say is too early. With any wind blowing at all, plywood becomes a sail and will take you right off the ladder or roof. I recommend, at a minimum, install remote operated hurricane shutters in the hard to reach and dangerous areas. It’s better to get water damage from a window that was not covered than getting hurt by plywood or getting blown off a second floor. I think installing plywood by the average homeowner is dangerous and not worth the risk.
Notable South Carolina Hurricanes
Date Hurricane
Aug 28, 1893 Landfall near South Carolina/Georgia border. Winds at over 120 mph.
July 14, 1916 Landfall near Bulls Bay. Winds at over 80 mph and slow- moving torrential rains -- state's worst flood -- 13.25 inches of rain in 24 hours.
Aug 11, 1940 Landfall near Beaufort. Winds at 105 mph with 10.84 inches of rain in 24 hours.
Oct 15, 1954 Hurricane Hazel with landfall near South Carolina and North Carolina border. Winds at Myrtle Beach 106 mph, storm surge of 17 feet from Pawley’s Island northward destroyed ocean front property. Georgetown had 8.80 inches of rain in 24 hours.
Sept 29, 1959 Hurricane Gracie with landfall at St. Helena Island. Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station recorded a gust of 138 mph wind. Heavy flooding from 8 inches of rain (Walterboro had 8.30 inches in 24 hours.)
Sept 21, 1989 Hurricane Hugo with landfall at Isle of Palms and 138 mph winds with gust over 160 mph. Costliest storm in South Carolina history at over 6 billion dollars. Storm surge 20 plus feet and severe inland damage with winds gust over 109 mph recorded at Shaw AFB in Sumter.
Source: South Carolina Hurricane Climatology
SAFFIR/SIMPSON HURRICANE SCALE
CATEGORY WINDS (MPH) DAMAGE
1 74-95 Minimal
2 96-110 Moderate
3 111-129 Extensive
4 130-156 Extreme
5 157 or higher Catastrophic
Source: South Carolina Hurricane Climatology