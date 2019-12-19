A dome-shaped home that appears to bubble out of a sand dune on Sullivan's Island recently changed hands for $4 million.

A firm called ITAC 433 LLC of Chapel Hill, N.C., bought the 3,384-square-foot house, dubbed "Eye of the Storm," at 2851 Marshall Blvd. from trustee Thomas H. Paul earlier this fall, according to Charleston County land records. It was originally listed at $4.995 million.

Encased in a white shell that resembles a "Star Wars" Storm Troopers' helmet, the house was built in 1991 after powerful Hurricane Hugo destroyed the previous structure in 1989, when it barreled into Charleston and across South Carolina.

The previous owners didn't market it as hurricane-proof, but it is said to be hurricane-resistant because of its monolithic design with no seams for strong winds to gnaw at.

The ground floor includes an enclosed storage room, a bathroom and two shower rooms. The globe-like design, by architect Architect X Dilling of the Isle of Palms, also allows a storm surge to pass through several openings on the lower level, though the test of a huge storm surge from a direct-hitting, catastrophic hurricane remains to be seen.

The house, a unique architectural design in the region known for its grand, antebellum homes and long piazzas, includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms on the main floors.

The side of the house facing the beach features large, glass windows inset from the dome shell, with views of the ocean and a natural maritime tree buffer. Hurricane shutters, built to withstand winds up to 150 mph, can be installed on the recessed windows.

Made of concrete and steel weighing 1.3 million pounds, the unique abode also includes an elevator, wet bar, skylight, 889-square-foot deck and a bank vault room.

The sale is not a record for the seaside resort.

The 5,000-square-foot, three-story residence at 2619 Bayonne St. sold for $7.35 million this past summer, according to Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, which handled the transaction for the seller. It was the highest price paid on the island through a Multiple Listing Service property.

The sale is not a record for the Charleston region either. That distinction belongs to a house on Kiawah Island, where a 9,777-square-foot mansion on Bally Bunion Drive changed hands in 2015 for $20.25 million.

The highest-priced sale on the peninsula came in 2015 when the four-story, Colonial-era home at 32 South Battery sold for $7.72 million in the South of Broad section of Charleston.