Hurricane preparation tips offered to protect business assets
As the heart of the tropical storm season bears down and with powerful Hurricane Dorian expected to strike the Florida coast, here are a few tips, courtesy of Travelers Insurance for businesses to prepare to get ready. Homeowners, take note as well.
- Create procedures and checklists: Make sure there is an orderly shutdown of all production processes and that all property is properly protected. Confirm all employee contact information is up to date and plan potential evacuation routes.
- Property maintenance: Make sure to clear debris from all gutters and downspouts as well as routinely maintain the trees around your facility and secure all outdoor storage areas.
- Establish an Emergency Response Team: Verify cleaning supplies, power tools, sandbags and emergency lighting are in good repair, gather necessary supplies at a central location and assemble a properly staffed recovery team.
- Secure your property: Verify that any roof-mounted signs or equipment are anchored down, repair damaged door hinges/latches, protect all windows and openings, and have high shelving in lower levels of facilities to place valuable items off the floor in case of flooding.
- Create an inventory: Document everything with photos and videos, find a secure place to keep your inventory.
- Review insurance policies: Make sure you are properly covered.
New housing development planned near Volvo plant outside Charleston
Center Park Homes of Mount Pleasant plans to build 166 new homes on one-third-acre lots off S.C. Highway 27 near Ridgeville.
2: Number of five suddenly closed Burger King restaurants to reopen after they went dark following a lawsuit over a loan last spring.
32: Percentage of South Carolina residents struggling to afford housing.
1,900: Square footage of Parkland USA on Daniel Island, the new U.S. headquarters for Canada-based oil firm Parkland Fuel Corp.
+Not digging it: James Island residents upset after ditches suddenly appear in their neighborhood.
+Always watching: Home security, doorbell cameras increasingly seen in Charleston are part of a national trend.
+Revitalized: Spruill Avenue in North Charleston is seeing a revival of businesses as growth spills out from the trendy Park Circle area.
King Street building owner cited for demolition without permit
The building that was attached to the Read Brothers building on Upper King Street was taken down by contractors. Brad Nettles/Staff
Owning a home: Origin SC offers free workshops on home ownership and credit improvement Sept. 3-22 at different times and locations.
Sneak peak: The new Mount Pleasant Racquet Club will host an on-site and virtual tour 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at 3236 N. Highway 17.
