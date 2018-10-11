With businesses closed and people evacuated from the coast during Hurricane Florence, home sales plummeted in the Charleston area in September.
Residential real estate transactions plunged 13 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data Wednesday from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
The drop follows an 8.7 percent rise in August and a couple of small dips during the previous two months.
“Hurricane Florence shut down the Charleston region for nearly a week, which had a tremendous impact on our regional real estate market,” said Realtors group president Kimberly Lease.
“We had 12 percent fewer showings in September, likely a result of the mandatory evacuation," she said. "I expect that many September closings transferred over to October and we will see an increase in sales next month."
Last month, 1,236 homes changed hands throughout the region. The median price rose 8.2 percent, or $20,880, from a year ago to $276,500.
Through the first nine months of the year, 14,180 homes have sold at a median price of $266,000, up 6.4 percent.
Volume is up 0.2 percent for January through September, just slightly ahead of last year's record-setting pace.
The number of homes on the market across the region continues to be low, with 5,441 residential listings as "active" for sale in the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service as of Sept. 30.
That's down 9 percent from a year earlier.
A healthier number of available homes in the region to keep prices in check is about 6,500, the local Realtors group has previously said.
While the cost to own a home continues to swell, mortgage rates, up from last year at this time, dipped just slightly last week.
Financier Freddier Mac reported the rate on a 30-year mortgage averaged 4.71 percent while the rate on a 15-year loan nudged down to 4.15 percent.
Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said mortgage applications are down from a year ago when interest rates were lower and that doesn't bode well for home sales.
"With mortgage rates expected to track higher, it’s going to be a challenge for the housing market to regain momentum,” Khater said.
Property information service CoreLogic expects home prices nationwide to climb 4.7 percent through next August, down slightly from previous projections as higher mortgage rates nip into housing demand.
"The rise in mortgage rates this summer to their highest level in seven years has made it more difficult for potential buyers to afford a home," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.
While home values continue to rise, they have been easing off.
"National appreciation in August was the slowest in nearly two years, and we expect appreciation to slow further in the coming year," Nothaft said.
Nationally, home prices jumped 5.5 percent over the past 12 months through August, according to the property information provider. That's down from 6.2 percent the previous 12 months.
The local Realtors group did not adjust August's sales figures in the region. The number of homes sold remained at 1,860 at the previously reported median price of $260,800.