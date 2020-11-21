Huge housing development near Charleston wins top nod; luxury condos coming to West Ashley

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Nexton next to Summerville wins top prize for master planning

SUMMERVILLE — A sprawling mixed-used development in the Charleston suburbs that will one day have as many residents as Moncks Corner and Georgetown combined won the top prize recently as the best master-planned community in South Carolina.

The 5,000-acre Nexton spread between Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 176 in Berkeley County near Summerville received the Pinnacle Award from the Home Builders Association of S.C.

The award recognizes professionals in the homebuilding industry who have achieved the highest standards quality craftsmanship, innovative problem solving and customer satisfaction.

Nexton now has more than 1,200 homes sold in four neighborhoods. Brighton Park Village, Del Webb, North Creek and the recently opened Midtown.

At full build-out, the community will have nearly 7,000 homes.

It also could house as many residents as the current populations of Clemson, North Myrtle Beach or West Columbia, roughly between 16,000 and 20,000.

New Lead Builders will start construction in January on 60 three-bedroom condominiums called Middleborough at Shadowmoss Plantation in Charleston. Prices start in the low $300,000s.

By the numbers

22: Number of supermarkets North Carolina-based Food Lion will have in the Charleston area after opening a new store in Jedburg earlier this week and closing on a transaction with Southeastern Grocers to acquire five Bi-Lo stores in the metro area.

7: Number of Parker's Kitchen convenience stores and gas stations slated to rise in the Charleston area in 2021. Click here for the locations.

3: Number of stores soap-and-fragrance retailer Old Whaling Co. now has in downtown Charleston.

This week in real estate

+ Eastward expansion: Texas-based travel center chain Buc-ee's broke ground Thursday on a 52,000-square-foot new store on Interstate 95 in Florence, its first location in South Carolina and 39th in the nation.

+ Cash offering: Charleston County is offering landlords cash if they drop eviction cases against their tenants.

+ Balancing growth: North Charleston considers special district to help protect Ashley River corridor.

This Shem Creek home sold for $3.25 million in September, and is an example of what luxury buyers are looking for: It's near water and provides ample space with five bedrooms. Charleston Real Estate Media/Provided

