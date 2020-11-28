How much is apartment rent in each Charleston-area city? Check it out here.

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

How much are rental rates for each city in Charleston area? Look here

A new report shows the coronavirus hasn't put a huge crimp in apartment rental rates across the Charleston region.

California-base RentCafe shows the average rent in the city of Charleston jumped 1.7 percent in October to $1,423 a month while the average rental rate in Mount Pleasant, the highest in the Charleston region, slipped 0.4 percent to $1,474 a month.

Meanwhile, it might pay to rent in North Charleston if you want to be closer to the metro area without living downtown. Rates rose 0.4 percent in October, but the average payout is $1,084 a month. That's still high for a lot of people, but it's more affordable than Charleston or Mount Pleasant.

Rental rates across the region dropped slightly with the onset of the pandemic in March, but they began to rebound somewhat by early summer across all three markets.

Hanahan offers the most budget-friendly rental option in the Charleston area with an average rate of $1,051 per month, a 2 percent increase in October.

Goose Creek is another attractive option. Renters there pay on average $1,189 a month, representing a 0.3 percent rise in rates in October.

In Summerville, average rental rates have gone up 4 percent to $1,210 a month while renters in Ladson paid an average of $1,237 a month, 4.4 percent more, in October.

Nationally, rental rates dipped slightly in October by 0.6 percent to an average of $1,464 a month, which means most areas of Charleston are still more affordable than many places across the nation, according to RentCafe.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

South Carolina farmers of the conical trees that are popular this time of year expect a banner sales year as people have more money to spend and they want to get outside to do something with their families during the pandemic.

By the numbers

4: Number of new retail venues being offered throughout the Charleston area.

104: Number of health and safety violations federal inspectors found in a sampling of 23 units at Joseph Floyd Manor in Charleston.

1,850: Square footage of a temporary space in West Ashley where the Helping Kids With Cancer Thrift Store will operate soon until it lands a permanent site.

This week in real estate

+ Union aid: After a testy debate, Charleston County Council voted 6-2 recently to give the International Longshoremen's Association $140,000 to fix up its new headquarters on Leeds Avenue.

+ Losing refunds: Renters lost tax refunds in early months of pandemic as South Carolina housing agencies collected debts, just as the federal government tried to keep families afloat.

+ Delayed again: A plan to widen S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant to alleviate the chokehold on traffic in the growing upscale Charleston-area suburb has been postponed once again.

Harleston Gates is a new luxury condominium complex at Smith and Beaufain streets on the Charleston peninsula. Average price: $1.75M.

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.