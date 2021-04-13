Hot Charleston housing market posts 1,000 more sales than during first 3 months of 2020

Home sales surged more than 1,000 over the first three months of last year throughout Charleston as the hot housing market of the past few months merged with the normally busy spring homebuying season in March.

Residential real estate transactions soared more than 28 percent last month during the traditional kickoff to warm-weather, house-hunting compared to a year ago when measures to contain the coronavirus started to nip into sales.

The increase in sales follows a 25 percent surge in February, a 22 percent jump in January and a record-breaking 2020, when low mortgage rates fueled nearly 22,000 purchases for the first time.

In March, 2,168 homes changed hands throughout the Charleston area at a median price of $337,073, up more than 17 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary figures released April 13 by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

During the first three months of the year, volume rose 26 percent to 5,270 sales, with the median price climbing 14 percent to $330,000. At this time last year, 4,176 homes had sold, nearly 11 percent more than during the first three months of 2019.

Those looking for houses to buy found fewer on the market in March.

Inventory of available homes dropped again last month, with 1,587 listed as "active" on the CHS Regional MLS. That's down almost 72 percent during the past 12 months.

Homes are now staying on the market an average of one month before being purchased, down from two months a year ago.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac reported April 8 the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan dipped to 3.13 percent. One year ago, it was 3.33 percent.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage fell slightly to 2.42 percent. One year ago it stood at 2.77 percent.

Interest rates have been ticking up since the beginning of the year as more people get vaccinated and the economy starts to heal from the pandemic, but they still remain highly favorable for homebuyers.

The recent drop in rates, after rising for the past seven, weeks creates another opportunity for those who have not refinanced to take a look at the money-saving possibility, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

"As the economy recovers, it should experience a strong rebound in the labor market," he said. "Combined, these positive signals will continue to bolster purchase demand."

While prices continue to rise higher throughout the Charleston region, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will jump 3.2 percent nationally by February 2022.

"Rising mortgage rates and severe supply constraints are pushing already-overheated home prices out of reach for some prospective buyers, especially in more expensive metro areas," said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.

"As affordability challenges persist, we may see more potential homebuyers priced out of the market and a possible slowing of price growth on the horizon," he said.