As a place to keep and ride horses, the Charleston area offers ample choices from forest, field and dirt road trails to stables dotting Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties.
Yet the Lowcountry lags behind as "horse country," lacking the mass of facilities found in the Aiken area or Tryon, North Carolina, with its new International Equestrian Center.
That's not necessarily bad news: the Charleston area can showcase horse-related attractions — along with ocean activities, historic downtown homes and top restaurants — while located within a three- to five-hour drive to Raleigh; Conyers, Georgia, with its Olympics equestrian locale; and Aiken for riding or show jumping events, says Terri Seignious, Realtor with Akers Ellis Real Estate and Rentals on Johns Island.
"We are a community with a lot of horses here, but not a horse community," says Seignious, who rides horses and lists stables and similar properties on the charlestonhorsefarms.com website.
"People, what they love about Charleston are the restaurants, beaches. Now, we are (also) so close to Tryon — a small town with a large equestrian center," she says.
Seignious notes the market for local horse farms and smaller residential properties for people who own 2-3 horses and are looking for a nice home, stalls and some acreage for riding are "doing well." The one drawback, she says, involves the price.
"I think our land values are a little shocking. For people around the country, (there's) a little bit of sticker shock," the Realtor says. Moreover, "horse boarding is quite expensive," she notes.
There are a number of equestrian facilities with barns, covered rings and even jumping stands locally, with most on the sea islands, the Francis Marion Forest and west of Charleston. For instance, Seignious is co-listing a horse farm off River Road with Huger Sinkler of Holcombe, Fair & Lane real estate priced for $2.3 million.
While potential buyers show interest, "these properties move slower," she says.
Another quandry with equestrian properties is it's more difficult to find many recent sales to determine a proper list price, says Ed Hunnicutt, associate with Carolina One Real Estate, who is listing Brick Church Farm in Huger for $2,950,000.
"It's hard to say. You can't compare to the residential market" as a whole, he says.
The Brick Church equestrian property benefits from its isolated location in Francis Marion woods. "You never have anything built around you," Hunnicutt says. Meanwhile, there are scores of horse trails through the national forest.
Interested parties would be looking to purchase the farm and keep it operating as a localized equestrian locale, he says. Tryon's international equestrian center hosted the FEI World Equestrian Games on Sept. 11-23 attracting more than 700 athletes. "They had a large turnout," he says, noting there could be a prospective buyer visiting the world games who shows interest in Brick Church Farm, or someone from Aiken less than three hours away.
The property went on the market about eight months ago. "For horse farms, that's fairly short," Hunnicutt says. He would feel good if the site went to a purchaser like the owner, who has "enjoyed it for so many years."
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.