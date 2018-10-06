Pads and writing instruments in hand, this couple did their homework before building a waterfront home in Crowfield Plantation.
"We spent a lot of time in Dunes West, downtown Charleston (and) wrote down ideas," says Paul Foster, who with wife Lisa Foster studied scores of properties and designs before choosing a home site in The Hamlets in Goose Creek.
In 2001, the Fosters had a custom house constructed at 104 Horncastle Place. Amassing five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the 2,899-square-foot residence with sprawling backyard on 100-acre fully stocked Lake Crowfield is listed for sale at $499,900.
"The lot is one of the biggest draws, being near a community dock and pond," says Troy Phillips, Realtor with Carolina One Real Estate and listing agent at 104 Horncastle Place. He says the two story house, situated on a large home site and noted for upgraded features, is "definitely for a family."
Demographics in The Hamlets show most owners are in their late 30s and 40s, say the Fosters, who raised their family there. The enclave also attracts buyers looking to be close to their jobs. "I think a lot of people, when they move to this area, gravitate to Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island," Lisa Foster says. Crowfield emerges as a convenient setting near to large employers. There are "a good many Boeing folks," Paul adds.
The upscale neighborhood offers plenty of amenities, including bike trails, a golf course, clubhouse and park. The lake, which Lisa says is "fed by a huge cypress preserve," can be reached via a community dock in The Hamlets.
The Fosters' home in turn offers immediate access to the pond, including kayaks. Motorized vehicles such as boats and jet skis aren't allowed. At the same time, "the wildlife is amazing," she says. The couple have spotted green herons, red foxes, otters and a coyote. Bird feeders line the yard near Lake Crowfield. "We've had pelicans," she says, as well as sea birds.
The two-story home, built on a .6 acre cul-de-sac lot, touts dozens of oaks and other natural life the height of the residence or higher. "It's like a tree house up here (on the top floor)," Lisa Foster says.
Also in the back yard: There's an outdoor kitchen with a Jenn Air grill patio and garden pond. "I built all this," Paul says.
The Fosters made sizable changes in a recent restoration. "We ripped out all of the carpet," Lisa says. Upstairs, "it's all Charleston heart pine," she adds. They reclaimed wood from a 120-year-old farmhouse in Leesburg.
Also among interior perks, there's a home theater and surround sound system in the family room, queen-sized brick shipped from North Carolina and old-growth Canadian lumber fitted in the construction.
The couple have taken part in more than a half dozen showings since the house went up for sale. There have been two open houses, one just for Realtors.
"We love this home. We are downsizing," she notes.
"There's plenty of space for us," Paul says.
In a listing writing-up, Phillips describes 104 Horncastle Place as a "beautiful and well kept home." Along with backing up to Lake Crowfield, the property sits next to a five acre protected wetlands park with dock.
Many perks mark the 17-year-old home, including:
- Plantation shutters.
- Gas fireplace in the family room.
- Oversized three-car garage.
- Rennai tankless water heater.
- Irrigation system.
- Central vacuum system.
- Built-in bookcase.
Standouts are a gourmet kitchen, complete with high-end gas cook-top, wall oven, built-in microwave, custom cabinets and pantry, according to Carolina One; and a spacious master suite containing antique heart-pine floors, a bay window overlooking the lake and a master bath encompassing dual vanities, jetted tub with hand sprayer, shower, dual closets and ceramic tile.
The efficiently insulated home touts a mahogany front door, raised brick foundation surrounding a deck and screened-in porch, brick walled garden with bird fountain and pond and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with smart technology.
A playroom and office set off the second floor. There's also a laundry room.
"This is a beautiful and well-kept home with the pride of home ownership shows throughout," according to Carolina One.
