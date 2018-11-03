Public displays of abodes — whether humble or highfalutin— grab attention in neighborhoods and develop leads, even if the dwellings are unveiled just for a few weekend hours. Instant sales are rare.
But many real estate agents like the chance to unlock the doors and provide house hunters with a free opportunity to see what's available, which gives the home exposure and may produce a deal if not at the open house then another property.
"We do open houses pretty much every week," says Noell Smith, an owner and Realtor of Kellermann Smith Real Estate on Daniel Island. "You might not be ready to buy," he says. "It's a more relaxing environment, rather than going through with an agent and feel obligated (to show interest)," he says.
Even in such cases, the Realtor may wind up with client and will show them other properties, Smith notes.
That's a reason a home he's listed on Mataoka Street in Mount Pleasant's Old Village priced at $1,249,000 is among the bungalows, Lowcountry-style homes and mansions on The Post and Courier's Fall Tour of Homes, which takes place today and Sunday
"It's definitely helpful," he says. Go to www.KellermannSmith.com.
Brenda Workman, a real estate professional and business mentor with Coldwell Banker in Charleston, agrees that open houses and home tours give prospective buyers, or people in the early stages of looking, a hands-on grasp of the housing market.
"Open houses and the Fall Tour of Homes are fun, informal, low-stress options for Charleston area home buyers to see and evaluate homes for sale, the neighborhood, as well as shopping, schools and commuting patterns," says Workman, who is showing off a house on Ponderosa Drive in Ladson priced at $219,000.
"Individuals who attend an open house come from all sources," Workman says. Many prospective home buyers, she says, check out the newspaper's home or real estate sections or on-line "to see if there’s anything that peaks their interest. Other prospective buyers come from agent recommendations and drive-bys," she says. A number of visitors may be neighbors checking out the house and comparing it to theirs, Workman says. Rather than just curious, the neighbors may have friends and relatives that are interested in the home. "It's a win/win for home sellers and home buyers," she says.
Workman says the open houses and tours assist agents, too as "a chance to get the feedback, to see if they liked the house." Visit www.charlestonperfecthomes.com.
Home tours can assist agents in attracting people to overlooked communities. "Ever since the Clement's Ferry Road work began our beautiful neighborhood has had a difficult time bringing potential buyers to attend our open houses," says Paula Yannuzzi, associate with Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun Real Estate who is listing a seven-bedroom home in Beresford Hall for $1,199,000.
Yannuzzi, online at https://www.berkshirehathawayhs.com/paula-yannuzzi-real-estate-agent, notes that gated, 600-acre Beresford Hall counts "581 ancient moss-draped live oak trees" and sits alongside a major tributary of the Wando River. Average lot sizes are three-quarter of an acre, and the community includes eight miles of walking trails "with numerous permanent green spaces and ponds.
She calls "The Ruins," a look at the remain of an 18th century brick plantation home, as the epicenter of the development. It features "a large salt water pool pavilion with a rustic lodge-like dining room, deep porches, enormous grill and outside fireplace, commercial ice house and convenient community boat launch."
Beresford Hall is located minutes from Interstate 526, downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant and stands one exit from Daniel Island amenities. Another attractive quality, she says, is the community's high ground: some lots are 2 -30 feet above sea level "which invites more floor plan options when building."
"With this Fall Tour of Homes opportunity we are hopeful that we can get the word out about this hidden secret and the approximate 14 homes listed for sale here," Yannuzzi says.
