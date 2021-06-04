Homebuilder Lennar buys nearly 1,500 acres in Carnes Crossroads for $41.2M

GOOSE CREEK — A Miami-based homebuilder now owns nearly 1,500 acres in the developing Carnes Crossroads community after paying more than $41 million for the wooded tract next to the massive Nexton development.

An affiliate of Lennar bought 1,475 acres in late May on the western undeveloped portion of the 2,300-acre Carnes Crossroads parcel at U.S. Highways 17A and 176 in Berkeley County.

A Lennar representative did not immediately respond for the number of homes that could be built, but its expected to be in the thousands. The community is approved for about 4,500 homes.

Roughly 460 or so houses are currently on the ground, according to Julie Dombrowski of the Daniel Island Co., the community's developer.

Most of the land set aside for homes in Carnes Crossroads has now been sold, but much of the commercial portion along U.S. Highway 176 and 17A remains with the developer, Dombrowski said.

The community already includes the 50-bed Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital, medical offices, apartments and restaurant and retail tenants.

Upon completion in several years, the development will feature about 250 acres of ponds and lakes and 25 miles of walking trails. A junior Olympic swimming pool is already in place.

The first residents moved in nine years ago, and the community has slowly been building up since then.

Carnes Crossroads is mostly southwest of the intersection of U.S. Highways 176 and 17A, but a portion of it sits across 17A where apartments and retail tenants have sprung up.

A nearly 16-acre parcel on U.S. Highway 17A is set aside for a future grocery store.

North Carolina-based Harris Teeter has been planning a supermarket on the site for more than a decade after acquiring the property in 2009 for nearly $3.5 million.

For several years, a sign stood on the undeveloped southeast corner of U.S. Highways 176 and 17A in Goose Creek touting the future location of the supermarket.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Twelve years after the North Carolina grocery chain acquired the property, the site remains vacant while development has sprung up all around it. The sign is no longer there.

By the grocery store not being built, "they are inhibiting our economic development," Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. "It is negatively impacting our ability to grow the rest of the economy in that area."

He believes a new supermarket to serve the Carnes Crossroads community would help lessen the number of cars on the road since the nearest grocer is about three miles away.

Food Lion is located south on U.S. 17A near Interstate 26 while Walmart Supercenter is to the east on St. James Avenue and Publix sits to the west at the Cane Bay development on U.S. Highway 176.

"We create traffic going to the store," Habib said. "By them not developing it, it is hurting our economic growth."

A Harris Teeter spokeswoman did not immediately respond for comment, but Habib said he spoke with Harris Teeter officials, who told him the company is committed to putting a grocery store on the parcel but there is not enough development in the area yet to support a new supermarket.

"They said the numbers weren't right," the mayor said.

A spokesman with the National Grocers Association did not immediately respond for an estimate on the number of residents in a certain radius needed to support a full-service grocery store of 40,000 square feet or more.

Habib said the city is in talks with other developers about putting a supermarket on another available parcel nearby.

"We might have one of them before Harris Teeter," he said.

Carnes Crossroads abuts the 5,000-acre Nexton tract between Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 176, where 7,000 homes will sit at full buildout. It currently has about 1,300 single-family homes on the ground and roughly 900 completed apartment units.