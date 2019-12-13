Another large housing development will soon rise in the Charleston suburbs.

Miami-based Lennar Homes, the nation's second-largest homebuilder, recently paid $12.5 million for 342 acres on Cypress Gardens Road and Old U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

About 800 houses and 50 townhomes are planned for the North Fairmont Tract about 25 miles from downtown Charleston, according to an annexation request with the town of Moncks Corner that was approved in 2018.

"It's all approximate right now," said Lennar's Charleston division president Jason Byham of the number of new homes. "The site has a significant portion of wetlands through the middle of it."

He said the number of houses could be closer to 700 after working through wetlands issues. The number of townhomes will remain at about 50.

Lennar isn't waiting to start construction either.

"We have development permits in hand," Byham said Friday. "Development will begin in January."

Townhomes will be priced in the high $100,000s while houses will start in the $200,000s in the new development. About 25 different floor plans will be offered.

The new housing development will include amenities such as a community pool and walking trails along with an open play area with a cabana or outdoor gathering structure, Byham said.

The subdivision, called Fairmont Pines on planning documents, doesn't officially have a name yet, Byham said, but the first new homes will be available in 2021.

"It just might be called Fairmont North since we developed Fairmont South across the street," he said.

Fairmont South was recently completed with close to 200 new homes.

The new housing development will add to the surge of new homes slated across southern Berkeley County.

About 9,100 houses are planned in Cainhoy Plantation off Clements Ferry Road north of Daniel Island. Up to 5,700 will rise in the 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract next to Cane Bay Plantation, where as many as 10,000 homes could one day be built. Forty percent are already on the ground in Cane Bay.

Just south of Cane Bay lies the 4,500-acre Nexton development where more than 16,000 residents could one day call home just north of Summerville in about 7,000 houses. East of Nexton is Carnes Crossroad in Goose Creek, where 4,500 homes are slated to be built.

Other smaller tracts near massive developments will bring hundreds of other homes to Berkeley County, where the population grew 24 percent to 221,000 from 2010 until 2018, based on U.S. Census estimates.

Moncks Corner's population as of July 1, 2018, stood at 11,419, about 3,500 more than in 2010, according to the U.S. Census.