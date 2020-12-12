Homebuilder buys another chunk of Wildcat Tract in Berkeley County

SUMMERVILLE — Another slice of the 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract next to the massive Cane Bay housing development in Berkeley County is poised to see new homes.

Starlight Homes, an affiliate of Atlanta-based builder Ashton Woods, recently paid $2.5 million for 47 acres in the property off U.S. Highway 176, public land records show.

A company representative did not respond to a request for a comment on the number of dwellings that could go on the site.

The property, which is between Black Tom Road and the new Fairwinds Drive, is part of a 138-acre parcel bought two years ago for $8.65 million by a Miami firm.

The county has approved 5,700 homes for the entire Wildcat site. With 2.5 people per household at full build-out, that’s nearly 15,000 residents, roughly equal to the combined populations of Moncks Corner, St. Stephen, Bonneau and Jamestown.

Next in Nexton

A developing community on the edge of Summerville that could one day see 7,000 homes is adding a wellness center in its fourth neighborhood.

The developers of Nexton plan to build an 8,000-square-foot facility in Midtown.

The new club amenity will offer residents a fitness room and yoga studio, a children's playroom, a resort-style pool, an outdoor pavilion and two multipurpose rooms. The outdoor space will include a formal park, open fields, sport courts, pavilion, playground and multi-purpose hiking and biking trail.

Construction will begin in February with completion expected in the spring of 2022.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The club will be part of Midtown's Blueway District, where up to 700 homes are planned. At full build-out, Midtown will have 2,500 houses and townhomes that will range in size from about 1,000 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet.

Model homes are now open.

Nexton's other neighborhoods are Brighton Park Village, Del Webb and North Creek.

If fully developed, the 5,000-acre master-planned community will have as many residents as Clemson, North Myrtle Beach or West Columbia, roughly between 16,000 and 20,000. That would make it as big as Moncks Corner and Georgetown combined.

Activity park

A housing development on the northern edge of the Nexton tract recently added an outdoor activity park.

Bradford Pointe at 177 Hayworth Drive off Nexton Parkway added a children's playground, game area, soccer field, basketball court and zero-entry swimming pool.

The amenity sits at the entrance to homebuilder Centex's community that will eventually have 357 homes. More than 100 lots are on the ground, and a second phase will add more.

Homes start in the mid-$200,000s range with one- and two-story floorplans of varying dimensions. All include two-car garages.

Home sizes range from nearly 1,500 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet, and several of the six designs offer a first-floor owner’s suite.