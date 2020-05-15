Home sales across SC plummeted 21% in April during coronavirus outbreak

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

SC home sales plunged 21% in April amid virus

Home sales across South Carolina nosedived 21.3 percent in April as the coronavirus kept people locked inside and job losses piled up from shuttered businesses.

Across the state, 6,800 residential real estate transactions took place in April, down from 8,641 during the same month last year, according to preliminary figures from the South Carolina Realtors Association.

Almost every regional real estate association in the state reported double-digit declines in April. The only area with positive sales was Aiken, with 233 homes purchased last month, a 3.6 percent increase.

In the Charleston area, the trade group reported 1,511 sales in April, down 11.7 percent from the same month last year. Still, sales are up about 3 percent across the region during the first four months.

The plunge in sales statewide came after purchases during the first three months nearly matched last year's transactions across the Palmetto State, down by two to 19,934.

For the year, home sales are off by 7 percent during the first four months to 26,734 across South Carolina.

"Realtors continue to do business, but it is not business as usual," said S.C. Realtors CEO Nick Kremydas. "Realtors have been following CDC, WHO and National Association of Realtors' safety guidelines as they continue to work and help keep the South Carolina economy going."

With inventory remaining tight, home prices jumped by almost 11 percent statewide to $229,000 during the first four months of the year in South Carolina.

Despite the pandemic, homes sold more quickly, with an almost 8 percent decrease in days on the market, down to 83 from 90 during the first third of 2019. Low mortgage interest rates are helping to boost sales, too.

Kremydas expects the virus outbreak to continue to affect the real estate industry into late spring and early summer, but he believes pent-up demand will drive sales "as soon as the economy starts to churn again."

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston-area residential real estate transactions plunged more than 10 percent last month as people stayed home and thousands of others lost their jobs.

By the numbers

2: Number of Walgreens remaining in downtown Charleston after the East Bay Street drug store closed on Thursday, leaving another empty space on the peninsula.

30,000: Square footage of clothing store Forever 21 that will be empty after the retailer posted "Store Closing" signs on the King Street shop on Sunday.

60,000: Possible square footage of new retail, restaurant and office development planned for the former Piggly Wiggly site on Sumar Street in West Ashley.

This week in real estate

+ Living conditions: Residents of Joseph Floyd Manor claim bedbugs and rats are rampant in the county public housing high-rise for senior citizens and people with disabilities in Charleston.

+ Reopening: Haircuts and workouts will return Monday as salons, gyms and pools are allowed to reopen following the virus outbreak.

+ Paying the bills: South Carolina ratepayers may be able to set up longer term payment plans with utility companies if they were affected by the pandemic in paying the bills to stay warm and cool and keep the lights on in their houses or businesses.

Despite reallocation of Coast Guard funding due to the pandemic, leaders are confident in construction of a new North Charleston station. Above, the current Coast Guard Station and its dock can be seen on the edge of the Ashley River near Lockwood Drive and Broad Street.

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.