1,000-home development nears completion
Several new housing developments are proposed throughout the Charleston region with thousands of new residences, but at least one 1,000-home community is about to wrap up its final building phase.
Carrington Chase at Lakes of Summerville on Salkehatchie Street off Lincolnville Road has 40 homes under construction and 17 available to be bought. Developed by NLP Homes, an affiliate of National Land Partners, they include three bedrooms and two baths. Prices range from $179,900 to $258,000.
“It’s been over a decade since we first started construction here and after nearly 1,000 homes built, it’s hard to believe we are starting on our final phase of new homes,” said Isabel Colonna, manager at Carrington Chase. “We’re excited to welcome the last new families into the community, and this will happen soon, as we don’t have many lots left.”
Shortage of developed lots compounds Charleston's housing woes
The three-county region will need nearly 29,000 developed lots to meet the needs of housing over the next five years, and a key home building leader says that's not going to be met.
By the numbers
79: Million of dollars spent recently to buy multiple apartment communities throughout Charleston.
16: Number of acres where 13 new buildings are planned in a mixed-use commercial development of retail, restaurant and residential uses on Johns Island.
4,000: Number of residential units planned on Johns Island, where the city of Charleston is considering creating a municipal impactdistrict for developers to pay a fee to help fund infrastructure.
This week in real estate
+ Demographic duo: Two very different groups dominate South Carolina's growing population, bringing with them implications for the state's home building industry.
+ Country living: Far from the hustle and bustle of the city, rural abodes offer peace and tranquility in idyllic settings.
+ Limiting growth: Mount Pleasant considers adopting a plan to restrict the number of permits on new building projects.
Flooded out
A downtown Charleston homeowner will demolish her house after it flooded three times in three years and she can't sell it.
Upcoming real estate events
Hurricane preparedness for rentals, Tuesday, Aug. 21: Meteorologist Rob Fowler of WCBD News 2 will address the Charleston Aparment Association during a dinner meeting about tips to keep rental properties safe as the peak of the storm season approaches.
Green building gala, Thursday, Sept. 20: Awards will be handed out to South Carolina and North Carolina sustainable building projects.
