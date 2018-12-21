A new housing development is in the works in Berkeley County.
Although it's much smaller than other development projects announced this year, Moncks Corner residents still have concerns about added growth.
Moncks Corner Town Council voted Tuesday to give initial approval to a development agreement with Armada Development, LLC. The company wants to build Fort Fair Lawn Estates, a 250-unit neighborhood on Stony Landing Road that will go in between the Stony Landing subdivision and Fort Fair Lawn.
If it passes a second reading in January, residents can expect construction to begin in nine to 12 months.
Stony Landing residents said they knew homes eventually would come to the 136-acre site, but they don't believe that Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard, a two-lane road that connects to Stony Landing Road, can handle much more traffic. It's already home to headquarters for Santee Cooper and Home Telecom.
"The biggest concern we have now is the number of homes," said Shanda Phillips who lives in Stony Landing. "That wasn’t expected.”
Just last month, Moncks Corner residents pushed back at DR Horton and Hoyer Investment Co.'s plans to develop Gippy Plantation, a historic 800-acre tract off Old Highway 52 that some speculated could see 1,200 new homes. The project still has to go through Town Council for annexation and final approval.
Residents also complained in July when the town annexed about 450 acres near Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road that could eventually feature 1,240 residences.
While the most recent development plans are much smaller, it raises concerns about growth in what officials have dubbed "The Lowcountry's Hometown."
“Development is coming whether we like it or not," Phillips said. "If we don’t say anything we don’t have a voice in how it's development. I’m glad they allowed the residents to have some say.”
Moncks Corner officials said they are working with developers to manage the growth. Half of the homes in Fort Fair Lawn Estates will rest on 12,000-square-foot lots. That's twice the size of Moncks Corner's 6,000-square-foot limit.
The developer also agreed to leave green space that will serve as a natural barrier between Stony Landing and the new neighborhood. The developer plans to make the road that connects the two neighborhoods accessible only to emergency personnel, preventing through-traffic with a locked gate.
"We’re trying to balance everyone’s desires," said Doug Polen, the town's community development director.
Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear said the town can't avoid growth; it simply has to manage it. “We’re going to grow. We don’t have a choice," he added said.
The development will back into Fort Fair Lawn, a British Revolutionary War fort that will be part of the nearby Old Santee Canal Park. The development group set aside 3 acres for parking at the fort, and it also donated funds that'll be used for a walking trail leading to the historic site.
Phillips serves on the Berkeley County Museum and Heritage Center that will house a visitor's center for Fort Fair Lawn. She said she is glad that funds are being set aside for the historic property, but she hopes access to the fort will be controlled.
“We want people to have access," Phillips said, but, "you don’t want people damaging it.”