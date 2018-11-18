In the market for a house? Note these tips.
Charleston-area home sales remain solid, even as rising interest rates chew into affordability.
With that in mind, a couple of real estate agents offer a bit of advice for those entering the housing market.
Dan and Laura Pape, a father-and-daughter team at Carolina One Real Estate, offer three tips to rise above the competition in a seller's market.
- Get pre-approved. House hunters should be pre-approved from one or more lenders before even beginning their search.
“This helps determine the amount of money you are qualified to borrow,” Dan Pape said. “Also, it’s important to take into account additional costs of ownership, such as taxes, utilities and insurance.”
Laura Pape added, “Buyers should determine a final budget they can comfortably afford. Don’t go way over your budget, and keep in mind all of your other life expenses.”
- Always bid competitively. It can be tempting for buyers to submit a low offer as a starting bid.
“But in a seller’s market you need to put forward the highest offer from the start, or you are likely to lose out on the home,” Dan Pape said. “Keep in mind that in multiple bidding situations it is not always the highest offer that is most attractive to the seller, but the cleanest offer with the fewest contingencies.”
- Have a personal letter. The Papes always recommend buyers have a personal letter to submit with their offer.
“It’s a very emotional decision for sellers to leave their home to a new person or family,” Laura Pape said. “Sometimes it helps make the decision for them when they can see who wants their home.
"For the letter, we recommend telling about themselves and their family, describe what they loved about the home, and thank the sellers for considering their offer," she said. "Attaching a photo at the end of the letter also helps.”
Acquisitions
Mount Pleasant-based Ziff Properties Inc. recently acquired the former Golden Burley Tobacco Warehouse and Building Materials Warehouse in Lexington, Ky.
The 3.5-acre parcel will be redeveloped into a self-storage facility with 103,500-square-feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled units.
CubeSmart Self Storage will manage the site, about a mile or so from the heart of University of Kentucky’s campus.
Ziff also recently acquired The Shops at Butler Crossing, a 56,856-square-foot retail shopping center in Kennesaw, Ga., near Atlanta. The Planet Fitness-anchored property was purchased from Westplan Investors. Other tenants include Dunkin Donuts, Advanced Auto Parts, Sola Salon Studios and Jersey Mikes.
Ziff Properties continues to invest in demographically dynamic areas," said Christian Chamblee, chief operating officer and director of acquisitions. "We are excited about the population growth and trends of the Atlanta MSA.”
Breaking ground
Charleston-based Frampton Construction Co. recently started work on a new facility for Adams Outdoor Advertising in Charlotte.
The building, which will house the company’s Queen City operation, will sit on a six-acre site along Interstate 85 and will house a 9,044-square-foot shop and a 10,098-square-foot office.
Roswell Ga.-based Adams says it is the largest privately held outdoor advertising firm in the U.S. Its South Carolina offices are in North Charleston, Florence and Beaufort.