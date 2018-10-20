A rural Berkeley County estate that went on the market in late summer dates to the 18th century, and the property — owned by an area conversation group — is expected to retain elements of the distant past even after a sale.
Lowcountry Land Trust of Charleston put the roughly 603.7-acre Hyde Park Plantation between Huger and Cordesville up for sale for $3.9 million. Any transaction would be subject to conservation easement with the trust. The nonprofit organization bought the property, near the Francis Marion National Forest off S.C. Highway 402, for $3,525,000 last summer.
Once the private retreat of the Ball family, Hyde Park Plantation boasts a main house and at least three other buildings, says C.J. Brown, sale associate with Jon Kohler & Associates, LLC. The property "makes you feel like you're back in time, the 1700s. It has really grand live oaks around the home (and) native trees at the courtyard," says Brown, who through Jon Kohler & Associates co-lists the estate with Wise Batten, Inc.
"Aside from it being a strikingly beautiful plantation, the proximity" to Charleston is a plus, Brown says. "You can be on this property in 30 minutes."
According to the land trust, John Ball built the house at what's now Hyde Park Plantation in 1798. It's to the west of the Ball's Kensington Plantation. The Hyde Park Plantation house "sits on a high bluff overlooking the east branch of the Cooper River and is a snapshot of American history," the land trust notes. "This is only the third time this plantation has been available for sale since the 1700s, and could likely be the last in our lifetime," it says.
Features include four bedrooms, two-to-three bathrooms, a large living space, library and imposing front porch "with river views of ancient rice fields, massive live oaks and manicured grounds," Lowcountry Land Trust points out. Brown says he can't specify the exact size of the main house. "We haven't measured it for square footage," he says.
The grounds also hold a manager's house, pole barn — similar to today's tractor shed — and what is suspected to be a smokehouse, the trust says.
Although a working rice plantation, Hyde Park was largely used as a hunting retreat and as a getaway for family and friends. "It is packed with wildlife, beautiful upland forests with a mix of mature hardwoods and pine," the trust says.
Hyde Park landed with Lowcountry Land Trust in part due to the State Ports Authority's revolving conservation management fund stemming from the Charleston Harbor deepening. The authority developed a mitigation plan that includes properties on the upper reaches of the Cooper River, says Jennifer Howard, the trust's spokesperson. "The goal is to purchase them, fix them up and sell them." The fund would be replenished and help support groups such as the land trust. Properties would be protected by conservation easements, she says.
The east branch of the Cooper River is considered a focus area for the land trust. "Large like-minded plantation landowners surround Hyde Park and much of the surrounding properties are protected from development with conservation easements," it says. Those nearby plantations include Kensington, Quimby, Cedar Hill, Halidon Hill, Blessings, Limerick, Silk Hope and Middleburg.
Also protecting Hyde Park Plantation is an 11,000 acre western border with Bonneau Ferry Wildlife Management area.
Showings of the 18th century plantation are by appointment only. "I have the real privilege to work with folks to find the new right person," Brown says.