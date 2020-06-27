Historic Charleston home built circa 1791 on King St. sells for $4.7 million

A historic home believed to be built when George Washington was president has changed hands for $4.7 million in one of the priciest South of Broad transactions for 2020.

A company managed by Texas mining and energy executive Rhett Bennett of Fort Worth-based Black Mountain sold the three-story 5,928-square-foot house built around 1791 at 10 King St. to 10 King Street LLC.

Bennett, through BFT Properties LLC, purchased the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home in 2011 for $4.65 million, according to Charleston County land records.

The property is called the Ingraham-Forrest House, named after some of its past residents.

According to a history of the house posted on a plaque outside the home, the Nathaniel Ingraham (1759-1818) family owned the property for close to 50 years.

Ingraham, originally from Boston, was a naval captain during the Revolutionary War.

During his years of service, he sailed on the Bonhomme Richard for John Paul Jones. He died in the Bay of Biscay near France, and his tombstone is in St. Michael's cemetery.

Ingraham's son, Duncan Nathaniel (1802-1891), occupied the home as an adult. He rose to the rank of commodore in the Confederate navy during the Civil War. After the death of his mother, Louisa Ingraham, the Rev. John Forrest bought the property.

Forrest (1799-1879) was born in Scotland. He came to Charleston in 1832 to be minister of First Presbyterian Church, known now as First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. His pastorate lasted 47 years and today his portrait belongs to the Gibbes Museum of Art.