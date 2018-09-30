Some of the Charleston region's most lavish homes will be on public display this fall in exchange for a modest fee.
Kiawah Island's self-guided Tour of Homes returns Nov. 3, followed by a free concert by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. The $45-$50 event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., supports the orchestra and its music scholarships.
The concert, led by CSO music director Ken Lam, starts at 5 p.m. at the East Beach Conference Center. It's sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Fund. No ticket is required.
Featured homes include a mix of properties from some of the area’s top architects and builders, but the addresses won't be announced until the day of the tour. In addition, the event will include a selection of exclusive curated shopping opportunities in one of the homes through a pop-up shop.
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of Java Java on the Green at Freshfields Village Shopping Center.
Advance tickets can be found at csolinc.org or at Kiawah Island Municipal Center on Betsy Kerrison Parkway and Indigo Books in Freshfields Village. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $50.
More multifamily
A new apartment development is being proposed for West Ashley near West Ashley Circle.
Charlotte-based developer Madison Capital Group wants to build a three-story, six-building multifamily development called Sweetgrass off Floyd Road. It will have 186 one- and two-bedroom units. Charleston's Design Review Board will consider conceptual approval Monday.
The developer is involved in several other apartment and storage-unit projects throughout the Charleston area.