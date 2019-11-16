HGTV is giving away a "Dream Home" in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

The two-story Hilton Head Island home is in Windmill Harbour, a private community adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway with a marina and yacht club. The newly built 3,500-square-foot spread has three bedrooms and three and a half baths, a retractable screen porch off of the great room, a pool, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.

The winner will receive the fully furnished residence, a brand new Honda Passport Elite for the driveway and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans. In all, the prize package is valued at more than $2 million.

From 9 a.m. Dec. 30 through 5 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

Senior living

A new senior city will soon welcome residents on James Island.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The 157-unit Indigo Hall off Maybank Highway behind Bethany United Methodist Church is set to open by year's end, according to spokeswoman Tiffany Fields.

The 120,000-square-foot community is a joint venture between local developer Cardinal Land and Alex Brown Realty Inc. and Wakefield Capital, both of Maryland, along with Affinity Living Group of Hickory, N.C.

The facility will include 101 assisted-living units and 56 memory care rooms. Planned amenities include a bistro, croquet court, open-air dining, rain gardens and on-site hydroponically grown food.

About 40 of the rooms have been leased.