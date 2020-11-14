Heirs' property free symposium being offered; Kiawah set for record home sales this year

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Heirs' property free virtual symposium set for Wednesday

A free virtual symposium dealing with heirs' property and related issues will be offered 1-7 p.m. Wednesday.

The program, entitled “All Land is not Creating Equal: Unleashing Family and Community Wealth through Land Ownership,” will discuss the role of land in wealth inequality, heirs' property and fractionated land, and strategies and policies to build rural regions and urban communities that are more inclusive and resilient.

The program is being offered through the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation, now celebrating its 15th year, and the Aspen Institute Community Strategies Group, which helped spark the Center's start-up.

Heirs' property is land that has been passed down through generations without a will, creating shared ownership among many descendants. Over time, unless title to the land is cleared and land rights secured, the opportunity for those owners to use their land for economic benefit is limited.

As a result, underserved vulnerable landowners throughout the country — especially, women, indigenous people, Black Americans and the poor — have involuntarily lost their family property through contested claims, unaffordable high transaction costs, forced sales to speculators and fraud.

Black families alone, researchers estimate, have lost hundreds of billions of dollars in such land value over the last century. The U.S. Department of Agriculture considers Heirs’ Property the “leading cause of Black involuntary land loss.”

During the past 15 year, the center has helped families clear more than 200 titles, and its partnerships have fostered a landowner movement that is unleashing cultural and natural resources to build family and community wealth and ecological restoration in marginalized communities.

The Center provides legal services and forestry services in Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Marion, Orangeburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston-area real estate transactions skyrocketed 51 percent in October and, with two months of sales left to count, the region is just over 700 shy of last year's record home closings.

By the numbers

134: Number of homes D.R. Horton plans to build in a new development off Jack Primus Road on the Cainhoy peninsula in Charleston.

89: Millions of dollars Charleston County Aviation Authority spent on a new five-tier parking deck with 3,005 spaces at Charleston International Airport. It opens Thursday.

10: Number of locally owned King Street retailers who banded together to form Middle King Shopping District, or MiKi, to inform shoppers of their offerings and provide delivery to much of the Charleston region.

This week in real estate

+ Redeveloping: A shopping center in Ladson that once housed a supermarket and, more recently, a discount store before it went bankrupt last year, is being redeveloped for new tenants.

+ Expanding: Charleston-based Refuel convenience store chain is buying 26 similar stores under another brand in North Carolina to boost its overall store count to 113.

+ Something's brewing: The maker of White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike's Hard Lemonade will build a $400 million brewery near Columbia and employ 300 people. It will be one of the largest breweries built in the U.S. in 25 years.

Kiawah Island Real Estate reported its best quarter ever for property sales on the seaside gated community during the July-September period and says it will likely surpass the previous record in home sales for the year.

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.