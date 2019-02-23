For 37 years Sears at Citadel Mall sold appliances and housewares until it closed last year. The site then briefly carried Halloween-related items in a pop-up shop last fall.
Now, the 132,000-square-foot former department store space is being used for production of a new HBO comedy series about the dysfunctional Gemstone family of televangelists, which has "a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work," according to a series description.
"The Righteous Gemstones" stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero and Tim Baltz. A release date has not been announced.
"It won't be in the first half of the year," said HBO spokesman Diego Aldana.
A group of investors led by Charleston real estate investor Richard Davis bought the 14-acre former Sears site and its parking lot in May for $7.55 million. The group is leasing the vacant big box to HBO.
Also in Citadel Mall, Davis's real estate firm Trademark Properties of James Island, is moving its office into 6,500 square feet, where retailer Hollister once operated. Davis and partners own the interior of the West Ashley retail center along with the former Sears and J.C. Penney store sites.
The space occupied by his firm at 1175 Folly Road on James Island will be taken over by a women's apparel shop, Tres Carmen Boutique, which also has stores in Mount Pleasant and on Kiawah Island.
Record sales
A Charleston-area boutique residential real estate firm said it had record sales in 2018.
The Cassina Group finished the year with more than $308 million in transactions, 35 percent more than in 2017, the firm reported. Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, called the increase an "especially impressive accomplishment given that we have less than 40 Realtors.”
The firm also said the sales volume places it in the top 1 percent of all companies in the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service.
Among its sales, it noted the $5.025 million transaction of the home at 7 Sayle Road, a record for The Crescent neighborhood across from South Windermere Center in West Ashley.
The company, founded in 2006 by Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen, has two offices in downtown Charleston and one in Mount Pleasant.
Roof raising
A family in North Charleston is getting a new home through the help of others.
SunTrust Foundation and Charleston Habitat for Humanity will hold a roof-raising event at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 2580 Celestial Court. The Habitat home will go to a native Charleston-area mother of two daughters who prepares meals for the homeless and dialysis patients' families.