Hardee's restaurant closes near MUSC on Charleston peninsula

Another fast-food restaurant has gone dark near the Medical University of South Carolina.

Hardee's is now closed at 209 Spring St. It joins Wendy's and Bruegger's Bagels as darkened dining establishments along a stretch of road near the bridges over the Ashley River.

Last July, an affiliate of Charleston developer Eddie Buck paid $3.8 million for the 3,520-square-foot restaurant site.

According to a filing with state environmental regulators last year, the buyer, Monterey LLC, is proposing a voluntary cleanup of the site because it has been used for a variety of residential and automotive services since the 1870s.

In the 1980s, Roche Biomedical Laboratories handled a variety of hazardous substances on the site, including formaldehyde, mercury and dimethyl-benzene. A groundwater test came back with acceptable results.

The Hardee’s opened in 1990. Monterey LLC is proposing to reconfigure the restaurant in the development of the gas station and convenience store, according to the environmental cleanup plan.