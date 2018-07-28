Admittedly it may be comparing Upstate apples and Lowcountry oranges, but students at Clemson pay $500 a month for a place to live in the semi-rural area near campus while those at the College of Charleston in an urban setting pay out three times that figure.
So says Elaine Worzala, director of the Carter Real Estate Center at the college's School of Business. Worzala should know: fellow faculty cite information from their kids who are students at the college, and she has a daughter attending Clemson.
She appreciates the historic city's growing recognition and accumulating wealth, but the real estate professor also notes that metro Charleston has benefited from an eight-year expanding national economic cycle and should likewise be prepared if the market starts to shift.
"I think there is a lot of promise for Charleston, but you have to be careful," she says.
Worzala's cautious assessment — she also expresses qualms about traffic congestion and recent flooding — bears fruit when examining the region's housing outlook. In a period of growth not seen since before the late 2000s real estate slide and national recession, greater Charleston somehow finds itself with a rising share of house hunters having trouble finding properties they can purchase and facing competition even when homes appear within reach.
The up-and-down residential picture comes out of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors latest housing report halfway through 2018.
Sale closings, for instance, rose 9.5 percent midway through 2016 from the same period a year earlier and another 7.1 percent last year but inched up just 0.3 percent thus far in 2018 to 9,355 completed transactions. Midpoint prices on those sales moved up 6 percent to $265,000 at the end of June, compared with a 4.8 percent increase in first half 2017 and 6.1 percent in the initial six months of 2016.
Meanwhile, properties thus far this year went an average 55 days between the time they're listed for sale and there's an agreed-to offer. That's down 5.2 percent from the early part of 2017, which in turn was off 6.5 percent from the first part of 2016. The average deal two years ago took 62 days, and that was off 3.1 percent from 2015.
According to CTAR, the supply of housing stock has sagged to 3.4 months, from 4.4 months two years ago. The association develops the estimated inventory volume by taking the total number of houses for sale in an active status and dividing by the average number of pending sales — those in which offers have been accepted. The inventory supply fell 17 percent in the first half of 2016, 9.1 percent through June 2017 and 15 percent so far this year.
Another real estate indicator to keep in mind is the Charleston region's "housing affordability index," which the association bases on the area's median household income and how it relates to the amount of money necessary to qualify for a midpoint-priced home under prevailing interest rates.
As recently as first half 2016, the index was 127, placing the average household income at 127 percent of what's needed to secure a mortgage on a median-priced house. The index was off 2.3 percent that year and down 11 percent in 2017 to 113. Through June this year when interest rates have moved up, it's dropped another 6.2 percent to 106.
Worzala, however, sees a healthy real estate market overall. "We are still at pretty brisk numbers. Certainly on the commercial side," which she says is her specialty, "it's a pretty hot market."
She says manufacturers are locating outside the urban belt, which is why master-planned communities such as Nexton are being built in Summerville near Interstate 26. "There's a need for housing out where the jobs are."
The professor envisions further sustained growth in the areas north and west of Charleston's urban core. Yet she notes, "I don't call it urban sprawl at all. We are almost creating a (new) central business district." That's not uncommon, she says, noting how New York decades ago established a garment district to complement its downtown. Instead of worrying, people should plan for it, she says. "There's a fine balance."
