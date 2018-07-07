A boutique real estate firm focused on historic downtown and waterfront properties redesigned its website to make it more user friendly and easier to navigate.
Handsome Properties says it's inviting people to explore the new design and layout of HandsomeProperties.com, geared to improved aesthetics and functionality while aimed at a "personalized experience."
New upgrades include resources for buying, selling, or renting properties in and around the Lowcountry; navigating Charleston neighborhoods; and featured properties section. The main page allows users to search for properties by number of beds and baths, price or address.
Users with one click can contact an agent, request a showing, email a listing to another person, calculate a mortgage, add to a list of favorite properties, take notes on a property and print out listings.
Handsome Properties, Inc. specializes in luxury Lowcountry real estate, providing clients with "expert knowledge of the Charleston community and its history, architecture and culture."
