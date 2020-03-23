Grocers, truckers group say deliveries are being made, but shoppers continue to hoard

Mona Lisa Sims pushed her cart down the paper products aisle in Food Lion on Charleston's upper peninsula, paused with an incredulous look and shook her head.

"This is ridiculous," the resident of nearby Hampton Park Terrace said. "Why would anyone need 10 packs of whatever, knowing everybody is in the same boat?"

Across the Lowcountry, shelves of essentials such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes remain sparsely stocked, if at all.

But it's not because deliveries aren't being made.

"The trucks are still moving," said Rick Todd, president and CEO of the South Carolina Trucking Association. "The essential stuff is still being moved — anything related to providing food, medicine and energy. There's plenty of fuel. There is no reason for the public to panic."

He doesn't call it "panic buying" when shoppers rush to supermarkets to stock up on everything from rice and pasta to fresh meat and milk, along with other items missing from the shelves.

"It's preparatory buying, just in case they have a shut-in," Todd said Monday.

He said any business involved in food and perishable items is busier than ever producing and delivering goods, but the market is strained right now because of so many people buying in bulk.

Todd also pointed out that while many people can work remotely, truckers cannot.

"We have been concerned about keeping rest stops and truck stops open so they can continue to work," he said.

At Food Lion on the Charleston peninsula, worker Rachel Aikman said empty shelves are not because deliveries have stopped.

"The trucks are still coming," she said.

As for toilet paper, Aikman pointed out the trucks arrive three times a week.

"As soon as it's on the shelf, it's all gone," she said.

And she's seeing some of the same customers almost every day.

"I'm happy to see them, but if people would just buy what they need for two weeks and then come back, it would help a lot," she said.

Not immune to the paper-buying panic are shopping clubs such as Costco and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target that normally have enormous stocks of toilet paper and paper towels. Like supermarkets, they are getting shipments, but the shelves are almost emptied as soon as they're restocked.

"We are working ... to replenish items as quickly as possible," Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said Monday. "Specific impacts to products will depend on how long the outbreak affects our communities."

None of the supermarket chains serving Charleston pointed to warehouse, production or distribution problems when asked Monday, but those who did respond said they are trying to get products on the shelves faster than normal.

Publix also urged shoppers to return to routine shopping patterns.

"Customers continue to buy in increased demands, and we’re asking customers to shop as they normally would," spokeswoman Nicole Krauss said.

The Florida-based grocer also is asking customers not to arrive early or wait in line for stores to open.

"Since deliveries are made throughout the day, arriving first thing doesn’t guarantee product availability," Krauss said.

Bi-Lo parent, Southeastern Grocers of Jacksonville, said it is updating its stocking plans each day to make sure "to the best of our ability" the products customers need are on the shelf.

Because of the toilet paper rush, sales nationally jumped about 213 percent in the week ending March 14 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Driving the demand for toilet paper is the confinement of people in their homes, either working remotely or caring for children who aren't in school.

The industry estimates that would mean a 140 percent boost in toilet paper consumption in homes, based on data from market research company IRI and the U.S. Census Bureau, said Eric Abercrombie from Georgia-Pacific, maker of Quilted Northern and Angel Soft.

The good news is that most toilet paper sold in the U.S. is made at paper mills in North America. That'll make it easier to resupply stores while many foreign-made products suffer from delays and supply bottlenecks.

Consumers should be happy to know that the toilet paper manufacturers are unflinching in the face of heavy demand.

"We're working around the clock to make sure we can keep delivering products to the retailers as fast as possible," Loren Fanroy, spokeswoman for Charmin, said from Procter & Gamble's headquarters in Cincinnati.

Todd, with the Truckers Association, said if the coronavirus threat is diminished six months from now, people won't need to buy toilet paper.

"Their closets are full," he said.