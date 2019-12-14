From the nearly block-long windows of the new headquarters for the nation's largest apartment management company, workers at Greystar Real Estate Partners can glance out from the top floor to take in the diamond-shaped towers of the Ravenel Bridge beyond the multi-hued rooftops and live oak greenery of the Charleston peninsula.

A spiral staircase with custom-made white oak treads twists through the center of the 69,000-square-foot, five-story building's top three floors while a stained teak shutter shadows the full length of the staircase, adding an outdoor element of old Charleston to the interior.

Greystar's new $38 million corporate nerve center at Meeting and Columbus streets doesn't have old-line desktop phones, is paperless and dedicated work spaces are nowhere to be found. Work stations are made for sitting or can be adjusted for standing for the 310 employees now under one roof from a collection of different sites on the mid-peninsula. The former main office was on Broad Street.

In the primary conference room, the fan-shaped table is designed to allow video cameras to give meeting participants in far-flung locations full images of the co-workers they're interacting with at the headquarters.

"I believe it's important to have conversations with all of your people around the globe," said Greystar founder and CEO Bob Faith. "It's set up so cameras can see every person speaking."

Other conference rooms — several are on each floor — are named after cities where Greystar has offices because Faith quickly found it easier to identify a meeting location in the building other than just scheduling a meeting in the room "two doors down from the staircase on the third floor, for instance."

The second floor is called the quiet floor where workers seeking to steal away to concentrate can escape the hubbub of upper floors.

On the first floor, 19,000 square feet of retail space has been set aside for future businesses, including an unnamed New York City-based restaurant set to take over a corner spot.

The office component includes 289 sit-stand workstations; 130 touchdown seats, which are also standing-height capable; and an array of 71 conference rooms and collaborative spaces.

Besides being paperless, sustainable practices include motion-activated lighting to limit power use and filtered water machines to eliminate plastic bottles in the office.

The building's other features include a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio and locker rooms with showers. Its walls also display a colorful collection of art from the Halsey Institute.

“Greystar is a Charleston-bred company, so we were highly sensitive to the fact that our new headquarters needed to blend seamlessly into its exterior environment while providing the interior scale and infrastructure needed to support our rapidly growing team,” Faith said.

“The result is an intuitively designed property that thoughtfully integrates architectural relevance with modern, progressive design to facilitate greater collaboration and productivity among our teams,” Faith added.

Architects and designers looked to Charleston classical civic buildings for inspiration and "to express Greystar's commitment to the life of the city," said Gary L. Brewer, partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects, who led the design of the company's headquarters as well as the nearby Guild apartments.

LS3P served as master planner and architect of record while Gensler of Charlotte and Faith's wife, Elizabeth Stuart, designed the interior space.

Around the globe Greystar manages 500,000 apartment units. Four-fifths of them are in the U.S. It also owns 150,000 units. Its reach extends to the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Chile, Mexico and China, and includes 15,400 employees worldwide in 197 markets and 51 offices.

The Greystar building and Guild apartments are part of the 12-acre Courier Square planned development on land owned by Evening Post Industries, parent of The Post and Courier. Faith said the apartment complex, where rents range from $1,700 to $8,100 a month, is 93 percent occupied.