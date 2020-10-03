Gothic-style windows are a selling point for pricey condos coming to Charleston

Work has begun to transform a historic downtown Charleston building's upper floors into luxury residences with a seven-figure starting price.

Colorado-based developer East West Partners is redeveloping the iconic three-story structure at King and Wentworth streets into 12 top-end living quarters on the top two floors. The condominiums will be called 71 Wentworth and start at $2.4 million.

Construction won't be completed until early 2022, but the developer is now offering units for sale.

The circa-1872 building, with retail shops on the ground floor, is being renovated for the loft residences as well as undergoing a full exterior restoration to its original Tudor Gothic Revival-style appearance.

Central to its look are its arched windows that span 12 to 18 feet in height.

Designed by 19th-century Charleston architect John Henry Devereux, the building was constructed by Freemasons to serve as the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free Masons of South Carolina.

For decades, the building hosted both the Freemasons and the Washington Light Infantry, a South Carolina militia unit formed in 1807.

“The focal point ... is the expansive Gothic-style windows that literally shed light on the building’s stunning architectural details and underscore its status as one of Charleston’s most iconic buildings in one of the most desired locations,” said Miller Harper, managing partner at East West's Charleston office.

The new housing units in the heart of the downtown shopping district will offer ceilings reaching 25 feet.

Residences will feature timber, beams and accents constructed from salvaged heart pine as well as exposed antique brickwork, plaster walls and ceilings, sustainable old-growth French oak floors and kitchens with integrated appliances and custom-built islands and cabinetry.

Select residences will feature an exterior loggia, or covered, outdoor gallery and an additional owner's retreat with a custom wet bar and loggia access.

With five different floor plans, the new units will average 2,000 square feet and offer two to three bedrooms. Owners will have reserved parking and a concierge to coordinate weekly property inspections, newspaper and package delivery, valet laundry and dry cleaning services, grocery delivery and in-residence stocking.

The concierge also will oversee home maintenance through an online owner's portal, pet care planning, cleaning service scheduling, vehicle valet assistance and floral service arrangements.