As if the sunsets, outdoor activities, great restaurants, waterways, history and beaches aren’t enough, Charleston has some of the best golf courses in the country.
We have resort-based, community, private and public courses – over 20 of them — scattered across our region, some of which are located on rivers, marshes, beaches or set among rolling hills and ancient oaks. There is a setting and a course for every golfer, novice or seasoned, and one doesn’t have to drive far to practice her or his swing. Residents have a wide choice in Charleston for golf and country club living and our temperate climate allows golfing nearly every season.
Kiawah, Isle of Palms, Daniel Island, James Island and Mount Pleasant are just a few of the communities that offer residents phenomenal golf living and the opportunity to practice your swing with the best of them. Award-winning fairways within paradise-like settings are just a part of the Lowcountry’s golf repertoire.
Mount Pleasant
“East of the Cooper we are blessed to have eight excellent tests of golf that have hosted LPGA events, top amateur events and Division I collegiate tournaments,“ said Hayes Johnson of The Boulevard Company. “Snee Farm in Mount Pleasant is a private course. RiverTowne and Dunes West all offer public play and semi-private membership opportunities.”
Johnson, an avid golfer himself and former PGA and Pro Player worked as a golf professional at one of Mount Pleasant’s courses after he from graduated college. “A country club and golf community is a large extended family, and something that you want to be proud of when you bring friends, family and work colleagues to enjoy a round of golf or nice dinner at the clubhouse.”
Johnson said that RiverTowne hosted two LPGA events in 2007 and 2008, one of which had a purse of $2.6 million – one of the highest purses on the LPGA tour at that time. Charleston National has been routinely named the No. 1 Non-Resort Golf Courses in the Charleston area.
“If you looking for a more traditional Lowcountry style then, look no further than RiverTowne and Charleston National, both of which are vastly underrated in my opinion,” he said.
RiverTowne has Charleston’s only Arnold Palmer Signature designed course and has 13 holes along the Wando River and Horlbeck Creek, with an 18-hole championship course.
The Dunes West Golf and River Club sits along Wagner Creek and the Wando River, and is an Arthur Hills designed course with 18 holes. Marshes and ancient oaks decorate it, along with a 6,000 square foot clubhouse. Among “America’s Fifty Best Courses,” the neighborhood has a large variety of homes.
“Dunes West, Snee Farm and Charleston National all offer multi-family housing options and single family options ranging from the low $200,000 to over $2 million for deep water properties for buyers that want a golf community feel,” Johnson said. “RiverTowne is single family homes that range in size from 1,750 to over 7,500 square feet with price points from the high $300,000s to over $3 million for deep water estates on the Wando River.”
Snee Farm and RiverTowne offer dual club memberships. “Snee Farm has the traditional feel of tree-lined fairways and domed greens and they host the Rice Planters, a top 10 Amateur Tournament in the Southeastern USA,” Johnson said.
Snee Farm, an iconic Mount Pleasant community has a George Cobb designed championship course, clubhouse and other amenities for residents. Charleston National, a Rees Jones course modeled after the Augusta National course, is peppered with lagoons and live oaks and runs along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway. The neighborhood, like Dunes West and Snee Farm, is broken down into several smaller communities.
Johnson mentioned that Bulls Bay, a gated, private community in Awendaw has a grand golf course. “The ingenious and artistic mind of Mike Strantz created a gem of a design in Bulls Bay and Bulls hosts the Hootie Invitational which includes 15 top Division 1 college teams from across the country.”
The average price for a lot in Bulls Bay is in the low $400,000s. Larger lots (8 acres) have sold for $1.6 million. Many are waterfront.
James Island
“The Country Club of Charleston is located on James Island overlooking the Ashley River and the skyline of Charleston,” said Jane Smith Smith of Carriage Properties. “It was founded in 1922 and the famous Seth Raynor was engaged to design and build the course. Mr. Raynor is well known in the golf community and noted for his Scottish influence using design ideas from famous Scottish golf courses.”
Smith Smith lists a home within the golf community at 1459 Burningtree Road with views overlooking the 5th green at the Country Club. A one-story open floor plan, the home was built in the late 60s and underwent an extensive renovation in 2016.
The club hosts The Azalea National Amateur Event, the Beth Daniel Junior Invitational and most recently the 2019 USGA Women’s Open. “Living in the Country Club subdivision affords the members and their families a short ride to enjoy all the amenities that the Club has to offer such as private golf and tennis lessons, clinics, swim teams and first-class dining,” she said.
Single-family homes in this community range from $800,000 and up. “The most expensive sale was $7 million for a premier new house on the Intracoastal Waterway with a deep water dock,” Smith Smith revealed.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island has 25 miles of trails, hundreds of acres of parks, access to its 23 miles of shoreline via public and private docks, shopping, dining and single-family and townhomes from $875,000 to over $3 million. It is a thriving community and if one wishes to build, home sites range from $250,00 to $1.2 million. What’s more, it is home to the Daniel Island Club Golf, one of the most prestigious and beautiful golf communities in the region.
“Beresford Creek course is a Tom Fazio course and Ralston Creek is a Rees Jones’ course,” said Julie Dombrowski, Communications Director of Daniel Island Development Company. “This is the country’s only pairing of private courses from the two on the same property.”
The courses, designed to be walkable within a park-like setting for the surrounding homes, have marsh and tidal creek views. There’s also a 400-yard practice area within the Club’s Golf Learning Center that is led by former PGA touring pro, Ron Cerrudo. Cerrudo instructs novice to pro players.
“Daniel Island is a golf neighborhood, but it’s not just for retirees,” Dombrowski said. “There are many retirees who live in Daniel Island Park, but there’s a very large number of families with young children who belong to the Club and its programming reflects this, offering a ton of camps, classes, events and activities.”
The private country club not only offers residents two golf courses but residents become Daniel Island Club members and they can elect to take advantage of golf and some of its other recreational offerings.
“Club memberships are also available to non-residents,” Dombrowski explained. “Daniel Island is an assortment of neighborhoods and the ‘country club neighborhood’ is located on the north end of the island that’s designed around the Daniel Island Club’s golf and recreational amenities.”
The clubhouse overlooks 18 holes of the two courses. Among its several amenities, it offers residents restaurants, event space, a fitness center and two resort-style pools.
“There’s a diverse selection of social events and activities,” said Dombrowski. “The Daniel Island Club provides the social and recreational framework for its residents.”
Isle of Palms
Wild Dunes is a resort community on the Isle of Palms that has two phenomenal Tom Fazio courses, The Links Course and the Harbor Course.
“I think along with them (the golf courses) being Tom Fazio courses, and the Links being his first design, they offer some of the most incredibly beautiful views around while playing – Links finishing out on the 18th hole sitting along the Atlantic Ocean,” said Brigitte McElroy. “The Harbor borders the Intracoastal Waterway and they are affordable in comparison to other oceanfront courses. While playing golf you’re shoulder to shoulder with nature – deer, the occasional fox and an alligator sunning himself.”
Wild Dunes offers condos, villas and single-family homes – from oceanfront, 800-square-foot condos starting at $450,000 to cottage style villas ranging in size from 1,600 square feet to single family homes that go for $3.5 million. “Folks may be surprised to know that you can also enjoy a little slice of heaven with what we call a ‘fractional’ enjoying a property 13 weeks out of the year at a starting price of around $69,000,” McElroy said.
Tree-lined roads, palm trees and walking trails and easy commutes to Morgan Creek Grill are just a few of the amenities residents of the Wild Dunes community enjoy. “Residents can choose a membership package that suits them, which can include resort restaurants, spa, gym, coffee shop, gift store, valet services and more,” she said.
The location for Wild Dunes can’t be beat. The courses are challenging and known for their expert instructors with some classes and clinics even geared toward future golf pros – as early as six years old.
“You’re tucked away at the north end of the island yet you’re only minutes to the conveniences of Mount Pleasant and not to mention one of the most beautiful historic towns in America,” said McElroy.
Kiawah Island
Kiawah Island is a golfer’s paradise. There are two private courses and four public courses, which translates into nearly every neighborhood on the island itself being a golf community.
“The Kiawah Island Club has two of the top 100 residential courses in the United States,” said Chris Drury of Kiawah Island Real Estate. “The Tom Fazio designed River Course and Tom Watson designed Cassique. The Kiawah Island Golf Resort owns and operates four other golf courses on the Island, including the famed Ocean Course, and one off the island.”
Drury said the 2021 PGA Championship will be held on the Ocean Course and The Kiawah Island Club will host the 2023 Amateur Four-Ball Championship on its private courses.
“The Kiawah Island Club has five PGA tour ambassadors: Ben Martin, Russell Henley, DJ Trahan, Wesley Bryan, and George Bryan. They frequently come to Kiawah to both relax and work on their golf game on the Cassique and River Courses,” Drury stated.
The courses and resort often play host to a number of celebrities and dignitaries. Though, golf on the island isn’t just for seasoned pros. The Club has a Golf Learning Center, which includes a digital practice range where the club’s instructors can measure golfers’ progress, provide video feedback and offer customized workouts. “Instruction at the Kiawah Island Club is directed by Carol Preisinger, a Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 Instructors,” Drury said.
Single-family homes in the pristine golf community start at over $500,000. Villas are just over $250,000 and lots begin at $115,000.
The private golf community of Cassique includes three neighborhoods, Eagle Island, Cassique Clubhouse Village and Cassique Garden cottages that are situated where the Kiawah River joins the Atlantic Ocean. Homes, with influences of both British and Lowcountry architecture, range in price from $1.845 to $2.375 million. Home sites start at $225,000.
“The Kiawah Island Club serves as a heartbeat to this close-knit community where each member is an owner,” said Drury. “Residents in Cassique can stroll to the golf course, a kayak dock and boathouse and a state-of-the-art sports pavilion.”
Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio is a consultant to the club’s Voysey’s restaurant and their beach club restaurant features a James Beard Award winning chef, Mike Lata. The upscale setting of The Kiawah Island Club incorporates stunning views of Lowcountry marshes and the Atlantic Ocean in its gathering spots – the pools, spa, sporting club and more.
“We like everyone, whether an owner or a visitor, to feel like Kiawah Island can be the perfect relaxing escape,” Drury said.