Weighty financial matters are apt to impact real estate the most in the next couple of years while transportation, power and water and sewer issues will play key roles decades from now.
Those are results of the Top 10 Issues Affecting Real Estate, a periodic list from Chicago-based The Counselors of Real Estate. For the first time in 2018-19, the advisory group drew up separate lists for the most important indicators facing the real estate industry short term and down the road.
Interest rates and the economy are considered to have the biggest influence on real property at the present time, and infrastructure the most dramatic over a decade or more. The change in the list's format was designed to show how counselors examine current and long-term impacts and how their clients "seek advice on today's issues which will impact property today and today's issues which will impact their decisions over the next 10 years," the group says.
The most significant factors right now — the economy and interest rates —are already influencing commercial and residential real estate markets notably as mortgage percentages rise.
That's lead to decreasing demand for commercial property and higher home loan rates, according to The Counselors of Real Estate. Price hikes for borrowing money also limit commercial real estate appreciation based on value and make housing less affordable, the group says.
Also, wage growth has fizzled except for the wealthiest population segment, which in turn dampens housing demand and holds down consumer spending — necessary for a growing economy, the counselors point out. The organization cited a 2017 Brookings Institution study showing that real wages for most of the middle-class have increased just 3.5 percent since 1979, compared with a 24 percent jump for the top income segment.
By comparison, infrastructure stood out with the counselors as the most critical issue affecting real estate in a broader and emerging way. Concerns include "the lack of serious effort by the U.S. to address its condition and much-needed revitalization," according to the group. "Roads, bridges, airports, water and sewer lines, electricity, even public transit — all necessary to sustain and expand cities and communities alike — are rapidly deteriorating," the counselors say. The American Society of Civil Engineers 2017 Infrastructure Report Card gave the country a D-plus for infrastructure. The engineers organization estimates as much as $4.5 trillion is required to improve "critical infrastructure" by 2025.
Along with the leading current issues and longer-term matters, The Counselors of Real Estate released the next four most important short-term issues and long-term trouble-spots to tackle concerning real property, including:
Current Issues
1. Interest rates and the economy
2. Politics and political uncertainty
3. Housing affordability
4. Generational change/demographics
5. E-commerce and logistics
Longer-Term Issues
1. Infrastructure
2. Disruptive technology
3. Natural disasters and climate change
4. Immigration
5. Energy and water
Members of The Counselors of Real Estate's External Affairs group compiles the list yearly. Chairing the panel are Victor Calanog, chief economist and senior vice president of Reis in New York and Hugh F. Kelly, special advisor of Fordham University Real Estate Institute.
The Counselors of Real Estate describes itself as "an international consortium of recognized problem solvers" who offers advice on real property. Members stem from the real estate, financial, legal and accounting fields as well as developers, economists, futurists and leaders of Wall Street and academics.
Highlighting its achievements, the Counselors of Real Estate says it "endowed the MIT Real Estate Center, brought parking garages to China, developed a master plan for the Philadelphia Public Schools and valued Yale University and The Grand Canyon." The Counselors of Real Estate (CRE) credential goes to experts with "exceptional real property experience and decision making skills. Just 1,100 people in the world hold the designation, according to the counselors.
Go to http://www.cre.org.