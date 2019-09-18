A seafood restaurant chain with several locations across the Lowcountry recently shrank its footprint after selling a two-decade-old site sold over the summer.

Gilligan's is no longer serving at 1475 Long Grove Drive in Mount Pleasant. A restaurant worker at another location said the Seaside Farms eatery shut down earlier this month at about the same time that Hurricane Dorian was approaching.

A sign on the door says Gilligan's is looking for another location in Mount Pleasant and thanked customers for their patronage over the past 20-plus years.

The property, where the restaurant operated overlooking a pond, was sold in June for $2.675 million, according to Charleston County land records. An affiliate of Greenville-based Avtex Commercial Properties bought the site from the owners of Gilligan's.

Avtex also owns several parcels at the Walmart-anchored Market at Oakland Shopping Center in northern Mount Pleasant.

Avtex CEO Robert S. "Tex" Small said Wednesday plans are in the works for the former Gilligan's space, but he is not ready to disclose details. He did say it will not house another restaurant.

Gilligan's now has five locations in the Lowcountry on Johns Island and in Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Summerville and Beaufort.

Bank on it

Two fast-food sites in Mount Pleasant could soon be demolished to make way for a pair of banks.

JPMorgan's Chase banking business plans to open a 3,028-square-foot branch at 960 Houston Northcutt Blvd., where Hardee's operated until recently, and a similar-sized office at 1825 Highway 17, where Burger King once served customers at the entrance to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre before the fast-food site went dark last spring.

It will be the New York-based bank's first stand-alone branches in the Charleston region.

The town's Design Review Board will consider final approval of the site, landscape and architecture for both projects on Sept. 25.

Also on the board's agenda is final approval of adding canopies at the drive-thru and pick-up lanes at Chick-fil-A at 1024 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.

Nailed down

A Charleston hardware store that moved from its longtime shop over the summer to a new location farther up the peninsula will host its grand opening Friday and Saturday.

East Bay True Value Hardware can be found at 1409A King St. It was previously at East Bay and Society streets for about 30 years.

The event will include a live band, a master gardener and a Clemson Extension specialist who will take soil samples and look at sickly plants. A ribbon-cutting is set for 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The shop will be open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Perking up

A new minority-owned kiosk is now serving coffee and other items at Charleston International Airport.

Lokal Coffee and Co., is set up near baggage claim. It offers food and beverages from Charleston-area vendors such as bakeries, soda crafters and coffee roasters. Jorge Arriola is the owner. It's open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Other kiosk operators at the airport include Mama Chef Cuban Cafe and King Street Cookies, both of which recently renewed agreements for another 12 months. They operate post-security.

Charleston International's specialty leasing program was designed to create an affordable platform for local or regional small, minority-owned businesses to launch operations and possibly move onto permanent sites.

Mama Chef Cuban Cafe recently leased an offsite brick-and-mortar location at 5325 Park Forest Parkway in Park Forest Commons off Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road.

Making "furry" friends

Build-a-bear is opening a new workshop in North Charleston, its fifth location in South Carolina.

The make-your-own-furry-friend shop will launch at 10 a.m. Thursday in Walmart at 4920 Centre Point Drive near Tanger Outlets. The new shop, in a leased space inside the store, will be open until 8 p.m. daily.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Other Build-a-bear shops across the Palmetto State can be found in Bluffton, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

Also at Walmart, the big-box retailer is offering Wellness Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at all stores with pharmacies. Look for free screenings on a number of health-related issues as well as giveaways.

Sailing in

The Fall Boat Show will drop anchor at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre this weekend. It runs noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m Sunday at 1218 Belk Drive.

Relocating

Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery is moving to 84 N. Market St. in downtown Charleston.

While the shop prepares to move from 161 Church St. after 11 years, it will remain open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, but it might close intermittently until the relocation is completed on Oct. 1.

Started 30 years ago as part of the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, the cooperative features 41 local and regional South Carolina artists in a variety of traditional and contemporary art and craft media, including clay, woodworking, jewelry, glass, photography, fiber, metal, paper, polymer and leather.

Now open

SuperCuts hair salon is now open in the new Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek shopping center on S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. The shop will offer discounts through Oct. 31.

Now open

A new CBD shop is now open in Mount Pleasant.

I Heart CBD recently moved into 423 W. Coleman Blvd. in the 1,700-square-foot space vacated by Shem Creek Music Center in Peach Orchard Plaza. The town recently annexed the property, where a multistory building is planned with ground-floor retail.

Getting fit

Crunch Fitness is now open at 4564 Ladson Road in Summerville. It offers classes, circuit training, personal training and other options.