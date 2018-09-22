Ranches can lure home shoppers opposed to climbing steps, either for health reasons or as they're growing older.
But for $40,000, they can move into two- or three-story homes or ones with ground-level garage without worrying about the exertion taking the stairs. That's the rough price of an elevator, says Shirley Phillips, septuagenarian Realtor with Carolina One Real Estate. Newer homes can have a shaft to build an elevator after the fact, while some existing homes already include a motorized lift or at least the space to install one.
The results can be helpful for people disinclined to trudge up and down stairways.
"It's like a one-story home," she says. Multistory houses with elevators actually can be a series of ranches. Another advantage is older owners living on the ocean,laek or river can remain there. "It allows them the luxury to stay on waterfront property," Phillips says.
Charleston area house hunters see a larger share of homes these days with versatile layouts. They may include cordoned off areas used as suites for in-laws or college-aged youngsters returning home after graduation. Or they can fit in finished rooms over detached garages to allow a side entrance.
Beazer Homes touts a floor plan laid out with a suite for extended family. The two-story Dogwood model is "ideal for large families looking for an open layout to maximize time together," while offering up to six bedrooms permitting everyone to have a space. "To accommodate multi-generational families, two of the upstairs bedrooms can be converted into a second master bedroom," the company says.
The Atlanta area builder notes the Dogwood starts in size at 3,241 square feet and priced at $615,990 in Bentley Park, an upscale enclave of 44 homes off Chuck Dawley Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. "I hear of it a lot more than I used to," says Debbie Jones, new home counselor.
"They are all flexible," Jones says. While there hasn't been a wave of buyers requesting that the two upstairs bedrooms be fitted into another master suite, Beazer has had some interest, she says.
The Dogwood is the chief floor plan geared to families with more than one generation in the house, but other designs provide perks — such as ground floor master bedrooms — to keep activities on the first level.
The builder expects the properties to sell. "We had our first closing today," Jones says.
Phillips is familiar with generational living and working. She moved a couple of years ago to a smaller one story home in the active adult K Hovnanian Four Seasons at the Lakes at Cane Bay. The Berkeley County neighborhood, scheduled originally for 70 homes, has topped 280 residences, she says. A new clubhouse is expected to open in November, and the neighborhood includes outdoor features such as kayaking classes.
The Realtor has sold at least one of national builder Lennar's specialized models designed for multiple age groups, and it was "pretty well received," she says. Meanwhile, she's teamed in the real estate business for more than 20 years with her daughter, Deborah Harrell.
What she's seen more of these days are homes with interchangeable features upstairs and down. Children may stay downstairs, then move up when they're in their teens. The parents, in turn, take over space on the first floor. "They are going to be set up for old age," Phillips says.
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
