Georgia developer eyes former Charleston milk plant for new 225-unit apartment building

The site of a former milk plant on the Charleston peninsula could soon be transformed into a large apartment development.

Columbus, Ga.-based Flournoy Development Group wants to build a 225-unit multifamily structure at 578 Meeting St., where Regis Milk operated for more than 50 years before shutting down in 2011.

"With good employment growth in the area and continued demand, we feel it’s a great time to do another project on the peninsula," the company said in a statement.

The developer cleared a first hurdle March 24 when the city's Board of Architectural Review voted unanimously to allow demolition of most of the structures on the site.

Several board members toured the abandoned facility March 23 to get a close-up look at the heavily altered property that started out as a motorcycle sales shop 100 years ago.

The cluster of buildings, referred to by Robert Stockton in a 2017 history of the site as the Ellsworth/Cream Crest Dairy Building, has one small structure facing Meeting Street that dates back to 1921-22 with an adjacent piece added two decades later as the oldest parts of the site.

They are not in their original state because they have been added onto, said Jimmy Walker of Walker Concepts Architecture, who is representing the developer as the project applicant.

The developer wants to keep the facade of the original structure, unbrick the windows and raze all of the add-ons on the site.

Board members agreed the rest of the property is not historic and not worth saving.

"I like the concept they are proposing," BAR member Lawrence Courtney said while standing in a loading dock, one of the newer parts of the vacant structure.

Karo Wheeler, an alternate BAR member, agreed.

"I think it's good that they want to keep the original part of the building," she said.

BAR member James Meadors called the facade preservation plans "admirable."

Under current regulations, the building could rise up to five stories along Meeting Street and 3½ floors on the backside next to Nassau Street, Walker said.

The 2-acre property sits between Stuart and Johnson streets and is in an area undergoing rapid redevelopment, with several new apartment buildings nearby and new restaurants in the area.

The oldest part of the structure was built when William Ellsworth launched Charleston Motorcycle Co. in the early 1920s on part of the property next to a now-abandoned street called Oeland Place that extended into the site for a short distance.

Records show Ellsworth's wife, Leonie D. Ellsworth, bought the lot for $5 and "other valuable considerations," possibly assuming a mortgage.

With the onset of the Great Depression in 1929, the Ellsworths could no longer afford the property and sold it four years later for $5 to Arthur L. Rivers II to satisfy the debt, according to Stockton.

Rivers then conveyed the site to Grant Realty Corp., which was headed by George Sherrer, president of Ashley Ice Cream Co. The ice cream firm operated beside the by-then defunct motorcycle business on the south side of Oeland Place.

Grant Realty then leased the property to Cream Crest Dairy in 1934. The milk plant expanded in 1941, just ahead of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The extra space became necessary after a surge of new people moved to the region in the late 1930s. The Charleston Naval Shipyard had expanded while Hitler's armies swept across much of Europe before the U.S. entered the war.

Cream Crest Dairy changed ownership several times over the next two decades and shut down for a few years before Regis Milk acquired the business, not the land, in 1961 and moved its headquarters to Charleston from Norfolk, Va., where it started three years earlier.

Cream Crest continued to own the property until 1994, when Regis bought it for just over $515,000, according to Charleston County land records.

In 2005, Regis conveyed the property to Exchange Real Estate Holdings of Mount Pleasant, six years before the milk provider lost a lucrative contract to supply the Food Lion supermarket chain and was forced to shut down.

Flournoy hopes to complete construction by 2024, with units averaging 840 square feet.

If the project gains design approvals from the city, it will be the third in the Charleston area for Flournoy.

The company also developed the 300-unit, 35 Folly Apartments at 35 Folly Road in West Ashley, which it still manages, and the 290-unit Windsor Club at Wescott Plantation in North Charleston, which has been sold.

The company's website shows it has built 230 multifamily properties over the past 53 years. All but 16 have been sold.