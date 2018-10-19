The building of a lighting company's plant west of Myrtle Beach ran into storms early on and wrapped up a few months before tropical force winds and flooding hit the region from Hurricane Florence.
Frampton Construction Company, LLC, with offices in Charleston and Charlotte, completed work on a 45,000-square foot manufacturing operation in Horry County this summer.
The property, owned by developer Agracel, Inc., will be the U.S. base of manufacturing operations for Finnish-based Teknoware interior lighting maker for commercial vehicles and emergency lighting designer for public premises and ships. Sitting on 9.36 acres in the Atlantic Center in Conway, the plant includes 21,886 square feet of manufacturing space, 19,907 square feet of office space and two loading docks. The front parking lot can hold up to 61 cars and trucks.
"Despite inclement weather conditions (last fall) at the beginning of the project, the Frampton team was able to deliver the building on schedule and on budget," says Mark Keller, director of construction management at Agracel, Inc. "They are a great team to work with and we look forward to the opportunity to work with them again in the future," he says.
Frampton Construction ramped up the design-build project alongside architect, Carlisle Associates, and civil engineer, Thomas & Hutton. The partners completed the job in June, taking just eight months from start to finish.
Teknoware offers a range of customized vehicle lighting options and counts a host of customers, including Alstom, Bombardier, Daimler, General Electric, Kawasaki, Siemens and Volvo. Visit www.teknoware.com.
Frampton Construction regional construction firm provides planning and design support, construction services before and during the project and sustainability work.