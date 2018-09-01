A Charleston-based contractor earlier this summer broke ground on what's credited as the largest accommodations site in Summerville including ample space for large meetings, training sessions and professional gatherings.
Frampton Construction Co. Inc. will team with the project architect to design, plan and build the Hilton Garden Inn-Homewood Suites Summerville and Lowcountry Event & Conference Center. The 6.1-acre property at Sigma Drive and Edge Street in the Nexton community boasts a 208,828-square-foot center with eight-story, 250 room hotel rising 93 feet — the tallest building in Berkeley County. Plans call for a host of attractions such as a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge, resort-style pool with cabana, outdoor green spaces, a workout area and a business center.
Property developer Lowcountry Hotels chose Frampton and architect Bounds, Gillespie, Killebrew, Tushek, PLLC to craft and raise the complex.
"It was apparent to us that there was a need not just for a hotel in this market, but for event and conference space, and I believe we’ve found the perfect location, the perfect hotel brands, and the perfect mix by including the conference space in this development," says Daniel Blumenstock of Lowcountry Hotels.
“We’re honored to be part of one of the most significant private developments in Berkeley County and humbled by the confidence Lowcountry Hotels and the Fennell family have shown in the Frampton team," says Chad Frampton, president of Frampton Construction.
The hotel concept caters to both select service and extended stay hotel customers by pairing two distinctly branded hotels under the same roof "while consolidating guest amenity spaces and back-of-house-operations for maximum efficiency," center's backers say.
Featuring a total of 250 guest rooms, the eight-story hotel will measure 93 feet in height, making it the tallest building in Summerville and Berkeley County. Amenities are set to include a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge, resort-style pool with cabana, several outdoor green spaces, a workout facility, and a business center.
The two-story conference center touts 14,000 square feet of meeting space connecting to the hotel. "Keeping the area’s growing automobile manufacturing industry in mind, the conference center’s first floor will feature a back entryway suited for vehicle access." There also will be more than 7,000 square feet of uninterrupted space large enough to showcase automobiles, the developer and builders note. Folding walls can be used to separate the space into three smaller conference rooms. The second floor, meanwhile, will have area for six additional meeting rooms.
“We are excited to begin construction of this formidable project that will take a tremendous team effort. Over the next 20 months, our team will manage an estimated 500-plus construction trade workers who will put in place approximately 8,000 cubic yards of concrete, 1,500 tons of steel, 1,750 gallons of paint and (more than) 350,000 square feet of drywall,” Frampton says.
“If there’s one thing I can say about Frampton Construction, they will get the job done, and they will get it done on time,” Berkeley County supervisor Bill Peagler says.
The project's construction should warp up by early 2020, backers say.
Lowcountry Hotels developed three Charleston Area Convention Center hotels, as well as the Ansonborough Inn in historic Charleston. It's also looking to expand via new projects in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. Visit www.lowcountryhotels.com or call 843-723-0009.
Frampton Construction, which has offices in Charleston and Charlotte, offers planning and design support, as well a services related to pre-construction, construction and sustainability. Visit http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.