Former Piggly Wiggly site in Charleston, eyed for apartments, to undergo pollutant testing

A former supermarket site being eyed for new student apartments on the Charleston peninsula will undergo environmental testing for possible contaminants.

Global apartment owner and manager Greystar Real Estate Partners will perform a voluntary assessment and cleanup, if necessary, of the old Piggly Wiggly property at Meeting and Columbus streets, according to documents filed with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A Greystar affiliate bought the idle property in June 2018 for $22.425 million from an affiliate of McAlister Development of Mount Pleasant.

“We have entered into a voluntary cleanup contract as a customary measure to work with public authorities to determine if there is any environmental contamination from previous uses, such as the old railroad, that may require remediation in the future,” according to a statement Friday from Greystar.

The assessment is usually a precursor to the development of a property.

The two-acre parcel sits directly across from Greystar's new headquarters building. The former grocery store remains empty, but the parking lot that fronts Meeting Street has become a food truck vendor site.

Piggly Wiggly No. 1 operated on the corner property for more than 50 years before its corporate parent, Piggly Wiggly Carolina, collapsed in 2013.

Bi-Lo, part of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, took over the supermarket until it closed in 2016.

Testing and any necessary cleanup will be performed under the oversight of DHEC, which will accept public comments through March 30 on the proposed voluntary cleanup contract.

Greystar intends to transform the site into apartments for student housing, but has not submitted any formal plans to the city.

"Our goal is to come up with something innovative," Greystar founder and CEO Bob Faith said during a recent interview. "It's an opportunity to experiment with some new concepts ... create something super sustainable and carbon neutral."

He envisions a site with larger commercial kitchens to instill more interaction among residents and get them out of their living units.

Faith also said the project could include a courtyard and somehow incorporate the Lowcountry Lowline, a linear park envisioned on the site's western border along a former railroad bed.

The future building's height would be in line with other nearby apartment projects, both built by Greystar. The 200-unit Elan Midtown to the south is five stories tall while The Guild to the north is eight floors with 226 residential units.