Former North Charleston school to be transformed into office space

A former school in North Charleston that has sat vacant and once served as a church for a school board member's congregation is being transformed into new office space.

Charleston County School District sold the old Charlestowne Academy property in January for $1.5 million to a group of investors called 5841 Rivers Avenue LLC, named after the property's address next to automobile dealer Jones Ford.

The 23,000-square-foot building sits on nearly five acres at what's called Ten Mile Hill, a reference to the distance from Broad Street in downtown Charleston. It's also the inspiration for the building's new name, Ten Mile.

The school district voted to close Charlestowne Academy as part of a cost-cutting move.

Starting in March, the 1960's-era structure will undergo a major renovation, including an updated facade, new roof, interior enhancements, high ceilings with light-filled spaces and other alterations.

The site work will include a 175-space parking lot that preserves 27 grand oak trees.

"The building will become a cool, iconic place to do business, with excellent presence in the burgeoning Rivers Avenue corridor," according to a listing by Cityvolve.

Floor plans will offer a variety of lease options from 200 square feet to 5,000 square feet. Some spaces can be combined into adjacent suites up to 12,000 square feet.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Completion is expected by January 2021.

Ryan's buying

A Virginia-based home builder that's a relative newcomer to the Charleston market recently snapped up several residential parcels in a Summerville development.

NVR Inc. affiliate Ryan Homes paid $1.65 million for an additional 18 lots in The Ponds off U.S. Highway 17-A, or just shy of $91,000 apiece, on average. The builder's home prices start in the upper $200,000 range.

NVR is a big publicly traded company that's headquartered in Reston, Va., outside Washington, D.C. It made its debut in the Charleston market in early 2018.

Storing stuff

A Charleston-based developer is extending its reach into North Carolina.

Adams Property Group is building a 97,000-square-foot, climate-controlled Monster Self Storage facility in Robinhood Village in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Construction began in January. It's expected to open by year’s end.

One of Adams Property Group's more recent developments is the Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center on S.C. Highway 41 in northern Mount Pleasant.