Former Mount Pleasant tomato farm to become upscale home sites

An undeveloped, marsh-side parcel in Mount Pleasant that was a tomato farm many years ago recently changed hands for $6 million and will now be cultivated into an upscale housing development.

Goblet Properties Limited Partnership and George R. Goblet III sold the property on Tomato Farm Circle behind Scotts Creek subdivision off Rifle Range Road, to Heirloom Landing Lots LLC in January.

The 42-acre, 28-lot subdivision will be called Heirloom Landing, a nod to the produce crop once grown on the site.

The minimum lot size is a quarter of an acre, and four lots have sold, said Chuck Lattif, owner of Coastal Premier Homes, a Mount Pleasant franchisee of custom builder AR Homes, formerly Arthur Rutenberg Homes.

Lots at Heirloom Landing range from $310,000 to $475,000 while finished home prices start around $922,000 and go to $1.65 million.

Lattif expects the lots to take about three years to sell, with buildout in four years.

As part of the deal, Gabriel Magee of Mount Pleasant, who with an Atlanta business partner bought the property, said a communication tower next to the marsh behind the site will come down eventually. That was part of the agreement for the land purchase, he said.

Lattif said the lease for the tower expires in 2033, when it will have to be dismantled.

Carolina One New Homes is handling sales for the development.

Redevelopment plan

The owner of a former West Ashley restaurant site continues to make moves toward redeveloping the property.

Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development wants to put a mixed-use structure of two to five stories at 829 St. Andrews Blvd., where a Ryan's restaurant operated until it closed in 2016.

The site is zoned for commercial development with a height limit of 55 feet.

The Charleston Design Review Board will consider the request for conceptual approval March 15. The idea of putting apartments on the property was announced in October 2020, when the project was first put on the board's agenda.

Bringing home the gold

A master-planned community on the edge of Summerville recently picked up the top nod as the best in its class.

The National Association of Home Builders recognized Nexton as the No. 1 master-planned community in America during a virtual ceremony March 5.

The developing, 5,000-acre site between Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 176 in Berkeley County also picked up a Gold Award for best brochure and Silver Awards for its community center and signage.

Awards were selected from a field of more than 900 entries, based on originality, imagination and success.

"The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales," said Angela Harris, NAR's awards chairperson.

Nexton recently surpassed 1,500 home sales, including 350 in the 1,000-plus homes planned for the 55-plus Del Webb community.

At full buildout over several years, Nexton will have nearly 7,000 homes, bringing its population to between 16,000 and 20,000. That would make it as big as the current populations of Moncks Corner and Georgetown combined.

In the works

The parent company of The Post and Courier is requesting a land use change for about three acres it owns off upper King Street on the Charleston peninsula for a proposed new apartment building with ground-floor retail space.

Evening Post Industries wants to rezone a 0.83-acre site and another 1.9-acre parcel bound by Ackermans Court and St. Philip, Line and King streets from general business to mixed-use/workforce housing with some limited and general business uses on different parts.

A height variance for a building with different levels from 3½ stories to 7 stories was approved last month by the city Planning Commission, according to Ron Owens, the company's chief investment officer.

He said Charleston-based apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners is involved in the project. A representative for the firm, which previously built its headquarters and the Guild apartment complex on Evening Post-owned land at Columbus and Meeting streets, did not respond for comment.

The parcels included in the proposed land-use change are mainly along the corner of Line and St. Philip streets and part of a parking lot between King and St. Philip.

The request doesn't include a parcel at Line and King streets, diagonally across from Barsa restaurant. That's expected to remain in the general business category for now.

Properties with apartments or are being developed for apartments to the north, east and one block south of The Post and Courier building are already zoned for mixed use/workforce housing. The newspaper's publishing operation at 134 Columbus St. is zoned for light industry.

The commission will consider the rezoning requests March 17.