Former Mount Pleasant grocery store to open as offices by fall; home showings roar back

Former Mount Pleasant grocery store to open as offices by fall

A 50,000-square-foot space that once housed a Bi-Lo supermarket on Shelmore Boulevard in Mount Pleasant is slated to open as retrofitted office space by the fall.

Collett Capital partnered with Lions Gate Capital LLC and WECCO Development to transform the empty big-box site into what will be called The Shelmore. Frampton Construction Co. began demolition and rebuilding of the 774 S. Shelmore Blvd. property in February. LS3P Associates is the project architect.

The new space will feature a spacious lobby with a two-story “jewel box” entry, 18-foot ceilings, and the potential for a variety of floor plans for small and large office users. The existing retail surrounding the building will also receive exterior upgrades to match the new facade.

Complete demolition of the interior is underway to make room for office space, and more than 30 windows and 10 skylights will be added to the building’s exterior to provide lots of natural lighting.

Other improvements call for a new roof, two new entrances and the installation of a curtain wall and storefront around the building. Upgraded landscaping and an outdoor dining patio are also in the plans.

Frampton President and CEO Chad Frampton called the site "an underutilized space" that's being transformed to a new, creative use.

"With perks like walkable dining and its proximity to downtown (Charleston), The Shelmore will be a strong addition to the Mount Pleasant office and retail market," Frampton said.

Bi-Lo’s parent company, Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, closed the store in early 2018 as part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan that included vacating 94 stores across the Southeast, including 19 in South Carolina and four in the Charleston area.

The North Carolina-based supermarket chain is building a new store on U.S. Highway 78 in the Jedburg community just west of Summerville.

By the numbers

3: Number of stores Pier 1 Imports could close in the Charleston area after asking a court to approve its latest plan to liquidate assets amid bankruptcy. It operates five others across South Carolina that could go dark as well.

6: Number of coffee shops a Virginia-based company will have when it opens a new location on King Street in downtown Charleston.

7: Number of states on the short list of those in the running for a Canadian vehicle manufacturer's first U.S. assembly plant.

8: Percentage decrease in electricity use reported by Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper during the coronavirus lockdown in April.

738: Number of locations that Texas-based Stage Stores Inc., parent of national chain Goody's and other brands, could shutter across the U.S. unless it lines up a buyer after filing for bankruptcy protection.

This week in real estate

+ Better showing: Home showings across South Carolina continue to improve after falling 71 percent at the height of the pandemic lockdown in April. The upward trend toward pre-virus levels continues and was off less than 4 percent on May 20.

+ Missed connections: Many rural South Carolina residents lack access to the internet, but the coronavirus pandemic could speed up improvements as people try to stay connected from home.

+ Eviction concerns: With the statewide moratorium on evictions now lifted, the federal stimulus law offers protections for some through Aug. 24, but verifying properties that are covered could be difficult.

+ Step by step: With nowhere to go during pandemic, many residents starting doing home improvement projects.

Charleston County officials vow to make changes to Joseph Floyd Manor, a senior housing facility on Charleston's upper peninsula where residents say living conditions are deplorable and complain of vermin running rampant.

