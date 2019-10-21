A collection of office spaces may soon take over a vacant supermarket in Mount Pleasant.

Charlotte-based commercial real estate firm Collett plans to transform the former 50,000-square-foot Bi-Lo on Shelmore Boulevard into nine separate work spaces of varying sizes, according to plans presented to the town.

Barrel-vaulted roof covers along the front of the idle structure are slated to be removed, and a series of skylights are projected to be installed across the roof.

An affiliate of Collett bought the nearly 10-acre site and the structure earlier this year for $12.8 million from Cole of Phoeniz AZ LLC.

A representative of Collett did not immediately respond for further comment about a construction timetable for the site.

The town's Design Review Board will consider final approval of the site plan Oct. 30.

Bi-Lo's parent company Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, closed the store in early 2018 as part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan that included vacating 94 stores across the Southeast, including 19 in South Carolina and four in the Charleston area.

The store, off Johnnie Dodds Boulevard near CVS Pharmacy, has remained vacant since the spring of 2018.

Bi-Lo closed its last remaining store in Mount Pleasant earlier this year in Sweetgrass Corner Shopping Center at U.S. Highway 17 and the Isle of Palms connector.